Spitting mad: Defendant will get second evaluation

Jan. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — A hearing to determine the competency of a man who rammed his pickup truck into several buildings in September devolved into chaos Wednesday when the defendant began screaming expletives as he was wheeled, strapped in a restraint chair and wearing a "spit hood," into a hearing room at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

"I'm not sure how this is gonna go," a corrections officer said, explaining why the cursing defendant, Michael R. Kaiser Jr., was restrained and hooded during the video feed from the jail. "That is a spit hood, judge. He just spit on me three minutes ago."

With that, Judge Michael Stepka of 86th District Court noted that he was looking at a psychiatric examination of Kaiser, 33, that had been submitted on Dec. 20 by Dr. Jennifer Whitmore, a psychologist employed by the state's Center for Forensic Psychiatry.

Whitmore's evaluation concluded that the former Kingsley resident is competent to stand trial on six felony counts of destruction of property, one felony count of fleeing and eluding, one count of violating a personal protection order and a misdemeanor count of trespassing.

That conclusion was challenged by Shawn Worden, one of Kaiser's attorneys.

"I disagree strongly with the report," Worden said, adding, "I think everyone in here understands this is going to be a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity plea."

Stepka granted Worden's request for a second examination, known as a criminal responsibility evaluation, which will be done by Dr. Wayne Simmons, a clinical psychologist in Traverse City within the next 30 days or so.

County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said the two evaluations are separate and necessary to determine a defendant's competency to stand trial.

The competency evaluation determined Kaiser's ability to understand and participate in his defense at the present time — "a low bar," she said.

The criminal responsibility evaluation will attempt to determine Kaiser's state of mind on the night the crimes occurred, she said.

Speaking after the hearing, Worden said he was confident Simmons will find that Kaiser cannot pass a criminal responsibility evaluation.

Instead of languishing in jail, Kaiser should be in treatment at the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital, Michigan's largest mental health institution, his attorney said.

"He truly believes that he had a tracker placed in his hand," Worden said, referring to claims Kaiser has made that his former girlfriend and her father conspired with Munson Medical Center to implant a chip in one of his fingers when he had hand surgery.

Worden said he knows Kaiser well because he has represented him in several other criminal cases. He said Kaiser is "very cordial with me," but said he has repeatedly engaged in self-abusive behavior — including banging his head against walls — and should not be in jail.

"He's just nuts," Worden said. "He screams so loudly that his voice is hoarse after he's done. He needs help. He shouldn't be in jail."

On the evening of Sept. 8, shortly after being released from the county jail, Kaiser went on a rampage that began when he rammed his 2004 Dodge Dakota into a car owned by the sister of his former girlfriend, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department has said.

The department reported that Kaiser then plowed his truck into the front entrances of Munson Medical Center, the Copper Ridge Surgery Center, the Great Wolf Lodge and E&C Plastics on Cass Road, where he formerly worked.

Worden said the fact that Kaiser allegedly crashed his truck into the lodge is evidence that he is not competent to stand trial. "He backed his truck through the Great Wolf Lodge," he said. "There are little kids there."

Asked whether the behavior Kaiser exhibited was a schtick to feign insanity when he was wheeled into the jail hearing room Wednesday cursing with a bag over his head, Worden replied, "You can ask me all you want. This is not a schtick."