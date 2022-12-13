Spitting on the sidewalk leads to murder conviction, life sentence for Torrance man

1
Terry Castleman
·2 min read
GLENDALE, CA - JUNE 7, 2017 - Darlene Guzman cleans her daughter Bree'Anna Jovette Guzman's gravesite at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale on June 7, 2017. Jovette Guzman was killed six years ago. Geovanni Borjas, 32, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping. He is accused of killing 17-year-old Michelle Lozano and 22-year-old Bree'Anna Guzman. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Darlene Duran tends to her daughter Bree'Anna Guzman's grave at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Glendale on June 7, 2017. The man who raped and murdered Bree'Anna, Geovanni Borjas, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

A 38-year-old Torrance man who was convicted of raping and murdering two women and dumping their bodies near Los Angeles freeways more than 10 years ago has been sentenced to life without parole.

And it was DNA evidence collected from spit on a sidewalk that helped authorities crack the case.

Geovanni Borjas was arrested in May 2017 and convicted in the slayings of Michelle Lozano and Breanna Guzman in October after his trial was delayed by the pandemic. On Monday, Borjas was given a life sentence.

“Both families have endured a tremendous and incalculable loss,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said after Borjas pleaded no contest to two counts each of first-degree murder and forcible rape and one count of kidnapping. “The pain for the victims’ families will never go away, but I want to make sure they continue to receive the services they need as they move forward."

The prosecution had originally sought the death penalty, but withdrew its petition in March 2021 after Gascón, who opposes the death penalty, took office.

Lozano, then 17, of Los Angeles, was found dead in April 2011 near the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Guzman, then 22, was found dead in January 2012 on a 2 Freeway onramp near Riverside Drive in Echo Park, according to the LAPD. Guzman had told family members that she was going out to buy cold medicine and never returned home.

Law enforcement caught a break when analysis of DNA collected at the crime scenes indicated that the perpetrator was closely related to Borjas' father, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault. Geovanni Borjas was placed under surveillance, and investigators collected his saliva after observing him spitting on the sidewalk. The sample matched the DNA found at the crime scenes.

“This is just a chapter that is going to close right now, and I can begin my grieving because I was on a mission. I was on a mission," Darlene Duran, Guzman's mother, told KTLA-TV. "I’m the mother who needed to know who hurt my daughter.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman's 1994 murder solved after detectives dig up grave of U.S. Marine

    "Like an episode of 'CSI', a series of breakthroughs led to Lillian's killer," the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

  • Man convicted of raping Rapides Sheriff's Office informant sentenced to 10 years

    An Alexandria man convicted in the 2021 rape of a Rapides Sheriff's Office informant received 10 years in prison Monday. Prosecutors plan to appeal.

  • Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History

    Two out of the four remaining teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will play in the third-place game. Lets look back at the previous winners.

  • Authorities search for 20-year-old man connected with Alexander County school break-in

    Authorities in Taylorville are looking for Jesse Powell, 20, accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash.

  • Storm brings rain and snow to Southern California as rockfall closes Yosemite entrance

    A storm moving across Southern California brings additional rain to the region and snow to the mountains, leading to dangerous roads.

  • Texas Association of Basketball Coaches High School State Rankings, Dec. 12

    Texas Association of Basketball Coaches High School State Rankings, Dec. 12

  • Bankman-Fried’s Arrest in Bahamas Sets Up US Extradition Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- At his press conference on charges against Bahamas-based FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said the case shows “you can commit fraud in shorts and t-shirts in the sun.” Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherSam Bank

  • Jury deliberates in trial for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing man

    The trial for a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of hitting and killing a college student in his patrol car is underway.

  • The AP Interview: Hutchinson on the GOP's future

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told The Associated Press in an interview that he thinks the midterm elections showed the need for new voices and that he's measuring how much financial support he'd have for mounting a presidential bid. (Dec. 13)(AP video: Dan Huff and Mike Pesoli)

  • Warriors Eye Disney Model as NBA Valuation Records Fall

    Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their […]

  • Bar fight in Chicago leaves 3 dead, 1 critically injured, police say

    CHICAGO — A bar fight in Portage Park on the Northwest Side turned fatal early Sunday morning after gunfire broke out, leaving three people dead and one person in critical condition, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. shortly after a brawl inside a bar near Central Avenue and School Street spilled out of the tavern and into the street, according to police. The gunman ...

  • Apple plans to let rival app stores on iPhones in EU, Bloomberg reports

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads in the European Union as soon as late next year to comply with a new European competition law that it had fought, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple's fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple's own store. Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other companies with app stores could receive boosts to sales as a result of Apple's planned change on rival storefronts.

  • 'Really Brave' Girl, 10, Fights Off Shark That Almost Took Her Foot in Attack at Florida Beach

    “I tried to stomp it, kick it, pull my leg out, and eventually it let go,“ 5th grader Jasmine Carney told her doctor of a shark attacked her at Hobe Sound in Florida

  • Jim Moore: I’m still betting with both hands that the Seahawks make the playoffs

    Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, sees what everyone sees: The Seahawks can’t run the ball right now, and they can’t stop the run, but they still have chances.

  • FOX bails on Tom Brady as 49ers blow out Buccaneers

    FOX switched from the Buccaneers-49ers blowout to the Panthers-Seahawks

  • Liam Payne Said He "Didn't Leave The House For Three Months" After The Backlash To His One Direction Comments

    "I'm sorry about all that stuff."View Entire Post ›

  • Mystery Over New York Study Abroad Student, 22, Who’s Gone Missing in France

    Find Ken DeLand Website handoutThe family of 22-year-old study abroad student Ken DeLand. Jr., who has been missing in France since Dec. 3, are desperate for information about their son. DeLand, who is in his last year at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, New York, is part of a study abroad program run by the University of Grenoble Alpes under the American Institute for Foreign Study group. His mother Carol Laws said an administrator with the study abroad program contacted her in late Nov

  • Bali governor clarifies 'sex-outside-marriage' law

    STORY: Some Indonesian officials are seeking to reassure foreign visitors, such as tourists, over its recent and controversial new laws...... which include criminalizing sex outside marriage, and cohabitating for unmarried couples.The tropical island Bali is Indonesia's main tourism hub.Bali's governor is saying the new laws can only be prosecuted if there was complaint by a parent, spouse, or child and that those who visit or live in Bali won't need to worry.He also says Bali's government wouldn't check a person's marital status when they check-in at any tourism accommodation, like hotels.This was Indonesia's vice minister of law and human rights, Eddy Hiariej:"The new criminal code, which will take effect in three years, should not interfere with public interest, business owners, as well as foreign tourists and investors, as long as the enforcement of the law adheres to the purpose of the reform of the criminal code as the most transparent reflection of Indonesia's culture of law."Speaking at a news conference, he said the revised laws on cohabitation and adultery would in fact prevent tourists from becoming the victims of vigilantism and public raids."This article can save people. You can imagine, if this article didn't exist in regions where sweepings, raids, and public arrests are rampant, they could do that to anybody, including foreign tourists."Decades in the making, legislators hailed the passage of the criminal code as a much-needed overhaul of a vestige of Dutch colonial rule. Officials say it aims to uphold "Indonesian values" in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.But the United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by the criminal code, which also includes laws that make it an offence to insult the president, the national flag and state institutions.

  • Attorneys demand GOP take down sexualized images of former Washington Commanders employees

    Lisa Banks and Debra Katz said the release of the images in a House Republican memorandum left their clients “humiliated and incensed.”

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...