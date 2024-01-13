Splaine: Granny D had an important message. Are presidential candidates listening?

As presidential candidates spend their time in New Hampshire this coming week, they should meet Doris "Granny D" Haddock.

She is a New Hampshire treasure and although this incredible woman died in 2010, six weeks after reaching her 100th birthday, her spirit, her cause, and her message live on.

Respected by all across the political divides, she lived her life to serve for the greater good. She appealed to us to be our better selves. With a strong voice when necessary, but a warm hug when she could, she persuaded many politicians of all philosophies to run clean elections — campaigning with positive ideas and ideals rather than trying to buy an office and purchase democracy for themselves. Or by appealing to the worst in ourselves.

Granny D was committed to fighting the influence of money in elections, so she walked from California to Washington, D.C. at the age of 90 in support of campaign finance reform. It was a nationwide story. As she did it, she spoke of "the power of one."

She lived it: the power of one.

While her efforts to reduce the influence of money met walls of cash, her other message continues to make sense. She asked that the media fully explain where candidates get their money, so that raising and spending massive amounts become a liability instead of just an asset.

By providing information about which lobbyists and funders are supporting which candidates, and by what amounts, voters are able to decide if that's the kind of person they want running their government. In other words, who bought them their power?

And why?

It makes sense that with information of who gives what to whom, and which individuals and businesses fund candidates for office, the “wash my hands, I’ll wash yours” of campaign donations will be clearer. Voters are smart — if they have the information, they do the right thing.

Winston Churchill, England's prime minister during World War II, and certainly deserving of being called one of the 20th century's greatest leaders, observed "Democracy is the worst kind of government, except for all the others." Democracy does have its problems, including that it can be bought and paid for. Money has power, and it allows special interests to have a powerful voice that many of us by ourselves standing alone cannot match. It can buy flashy, puffy, seductive advertisements that sway and motivate us in ways we don't even notice.

But still, democracy is a better kind of government than all the others that have been tried. In our past, great leaders have come forward at the time of need, and helped us find our way. We should have optimism that others will do so.

Those leaders may be among the candidates running for president of the United States who are visiting us now. And that could be any one of us, whether by our voice or our vote.

Presidential candidates would serve themselves well getting to know this remarkable woman. One of her favorite quotes was "Democracy isn't something we have, it's something we do. You're never too old to raise a little hell."

Candidates can view “Run Granny Run,” an HBO documentary available on DVD. Or they can read “Granny D: You’re Never Too Old to Raise a Little Hell,” written with Dennis Burke, Villard, New York, 2001, or “Walking Across America in My 90th Year,” by Granny D, with Dennis Burke, Villard, division of Random House, Inc, New York, 2001. All a candidate needs to do is visit any New Hampshire public library. Our friendly librarians will help you, and might want to talk with you a while.

Listen to them. They know more than you might know.

Today's thought: Candidates: Tell us what you'll do for us now. But also tell us the kind of America and world you want in 100 years. It's called "vision."

Today's quote: "One step in front of the next can get you anywhere!" — Doris "Granny D" Haddock, written on the inside cover of a book she gave me.

Next time: New Hampshire's presidential primary will be first in 2028.

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been Portsmouth assistant mayor for six terms, Police Commission and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator for six years and representative for 24 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.

