Splaine: On the Jim Hewitt-Planning Board matter: Pause. Rewind.

This coming Monday, Feb.12, the Portsmouth City Council has scheduled a discussion at 6 p.m. on a request of the cityattorney to consider removing resident Jim Hewitt from the Planning Board.

Much has been written and said in news reports, op-eds, social media, and public comment so I won't add to that. It seems everyone has an opinion, and many have dug in and are bricking up their walls.

But:

Let's not do this to ourselves. From what I have heard in discussing this matter, no one really wants to do this. So let's press "pause" for a moment.

Jim Splaine, who served as a New Hampshire State Representative and a New Hampshire State Senator as a member of the Democratic Party, stands for a portrait at The Exeter Inn in Exeter, NH, on Thursday, January 18, 2024

It's possible to stop this one, and not risk the fallout of removing Jim Hewitt or risking losing the interest of citizen participants for other committees. We need them. Citizen volunteers and advocates are the core of our community.

Therein lies where the City Council, the city attorney and Hewitt should focus. Collectively, they can press "rewind." There's a solution to this problem that will allow a resolution that will put it behind us so we can move on.

I'll offer three thoughts, keeping in mind one overriding theme: this is not just about Jim Hewitt; it's about the job of being a public servant. With that in mind, perhaps the following can be a mutual agreement by the good public servants who will be focusing on this matter Monday night.

1. All members of a governing body, including land-use boards, must follow the letter and intent of the New Hampshire Right-to-Know Law and have no communications with the majority membership of their governing body (which constitutes a "quorum") except in a formal and properly-called meeting.

2. Members of land-use boards and commissions − the Planning Board, the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and the Historic District Commission − cannot engage in personal one-on-one investigations of their own other than observing the locations under their purview, except with staff members or in a quorum of the members of the body they are on so that they may understand the issues before them.

However, when they are at properly-called public meetings they may ask any investigative questions they have, or encourage other people to ask questions. That's the purpose of the formal public meetings. Agree to limit your decision-making based on the testimony, information, and data provided at the meeting.

3. Agree to recuse from and not speak or vote on any matter that is before the governing body about which you have any conflict of interest that may benefit you personally, or in the role of a land-use member when your obligation is to serve in a quasi-judicial position if you have engaged in personal discussions or contacts that are outside the prerogatives of your duties.

I don't know if such an agreement offered here can provide resolution of the Jim Hewitt-Planning Board matter, but it offers a pathway forward to consider such an agreement as an alternative to removal. Please try. It's worth it.

Please make your best effort to find a compromise that will allow Hewitt to serve the community he loves. It is also an obligation of Hewitt to concur that he has an obligation to follow expectations and the rules of law and proper process.

Good people are involved in this matter. From what I can see, city staff are doing their job bringing this matter to the City Council. They should be thanked, and I'm sure this hasn't been pleasant for them. They are good people. From what I know of him, Hewitt is a good man, and loves his community. With that dynamic of good intent, a way to move forward should be possible.

All involved in this matter should press "pause," then "rewind." That gives a chance for positive quiet closure. There are a lot of important issues facing us in 2024. Bring us together, don't divide us.

Today's quote: "For every problem, there is a solution." − Mayor Arthur Brady, 1973-1974. I loved his advice and ethics, and a smile his friends will always remember.

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been Portsmouth assistant mayor for six terms, Police Commission and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator for six years and representative for 24 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.

