Splaine: The story of the Portsmouth 2123 time capsule

If people living here in 1923 created a time capsule that we opened this year, wouldn't we love seeing what they said? The Portsmouth 2123 time capsule is our gift to who will replace us. Each of us is here only a while, but our thoughts can last a long time.

Last week the Portsmouth 2123 time capsule was unveiled for the Portsmouth City Council. Unique in design, it is built of four 5-foot, 6-inch diameter tubes, bolted and cemented into a heavy wood platform. Over a hundred large bolts, nuts, screws and washers bond the structure.

Jim Splaine

It's strong and well-built for its long journey through time. To be included in this vessel that will carry our thoughts a hundred years into the future, write up to a two page letter. If you wish, enclose it in an envelope addressed to your family, or simply to "2123," by Dec. 30.

Drop boxes are at the Portsmouth Public Library at 175 Parrott Ave., the Senior Activity Center at 125 Cottage St., and Cup of Joe at 31 Market St. Dedication will be on Dec. 31 at noon in Market Square. Procrastinators can bring letters at that time.

Most time capsules are buried, but ours will be visible for all to see. We dismissed the "out of sight, out of mind" concept of burying it in favor of having it be seen for a century.

The hope is that people who view this strange looking time capsule as they go about their daily chores will wonder what's in it. What did the people of 2023 write about? And why?

Future residents who replace us will live in the structures we have built, use the streets and sidewalks we use now, and play in the parks we have created. With our letters, they will know we put our footprints here long ago. Envisioning the future of our community makes it better.

To help make that happen, in January the Portsmouth 2123 time capsule will be turned over to a very special group of future young leaders: "keepers of the time capsule."

It will be their mission to determine where to place it on an annual basis. It could be in the library for a year. Then at the high school another year. Perhaps each school will have their turn for a while. Maybe a year in a corner in the City Council chambers encouraging our leaders to think way ahead instead of just to the next tax bill or a new development proposal.

The hope is that keepers of the time capsule will be young people aged 17 and under who will decide how to add to it, protect it, and use it − perhaps as a tool for encouraging people to continuingly vision future possibilities.

This visual tribute from the people of today to the people of our tomorrows is a gift to them from us, but also for ourselves. Don't pass up this opportunity to speak directly to your descendents who you may never know but would so much love hearing from you. It'll take 10 minutes of your time during these holidays.

Businesses can include their cards. Restaurants can enclose menus, with today's prices. Organizations can add mission statements and lists of members and accomplishments. Family pictures can be included, or the handprints and footprints of babies. Imagine the surprise those who open it in a hundred years will have reading a greeting from their ancestors.

As an official partner program of PortsmouthNH 400th Inc., we have endeavored to be very inclusive. This is probably the closest we'll ever come to time travel. By participating, you're part of the magic.

Today's quote: "I know it is very unlikely that I will be living in my present neighborhood in 2123 but I would be honored to have my future descendants be able to read a letter from me about family and life in Portsmouth in 2023." − Bob Lister, former mayor

Today's thought: This time capsule was assembled as a gift to Portsmouth by the year-round crew of York's Wild Kingdom. In addition to their talent, they are donating 10 full-season passes for their entire 2123 summer season − good only in 2123. Other businesses can optimistically do the same!

Next time: On to 2024 and beyond! Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been Portsmouth assistant mayor for six terms, Police Commission and School Board member, as well as New Hampshire state senator for six years and representative for 24 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouth@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: The story of the Portsmouth 2123 time capsule