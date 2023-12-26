Splash pad construction approved by city council

Dec. 26—Is it really happening? Well, after almost three years of rigorous community fundraising and many tense discussions with city leaders, culminating in a unanimous 6-0 council vote last week to construct the long-awaited splash pad park in downtown Newton — yes, it is really happening.

From the moment the splash pad committee (initially led by Bryce Heitman, Keirstin Heitman and Jonathan Van Hemert) presented its December 2020 presentation to park board members about what Newton would be like with a splash pad, the idea seemed to resonate with residents, and the dollars began to flow in.

Eventually, Newton Main Street got involved with the project. Altogether the project raised $417,000 to go towards the splash pad. Newton City Council on Dec. 18 accepted the low bid of $550,812 from Brothers Concrete of Des Moines. The project would be paid for with private donations and bond funds.

However, the construction contract only covers the base bid and not the add-alternates, which would have provided for more amenities to the splash pad/spray park and gathering space. According to city documents, the add-alternate prices, in conjunction with the base bid, were in excess of $700,000.

Funds were not available for anything above and beyond the base bid work, the city said; the items included in the add-alternates can be added later at a cost savings by completing some in-house or under separate, smaller contracts. Even so the city was short $13,000 for the base bid project costs.

To remedy this, the city anticipates preparing a small change order to cover the shortage should no additional private funds or grants be secured prior to the completion of the base bid work. The change order would delete the limestone block seating from the contract. City staff could be able to install it themselves.

While the council was united in its decision to award the contract, there was one council member who was saddened by the resulting changes. Council member at-large Randy Ervin, who has been very critical of the splash pad project almost since its inception, voiced his disappointments once more.

"We are back to the base project, which is a splash pad. Not the limestone seating, which I understand that may be done eventually. But we've taken away the stage, we've taken away the shade spots," he said. "And we're back to just a splash pad that really has no purpose the other nine months of the year."

Despite his misgivings, Ervin applauded the individuals who kickstarted the project and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. He stressed he is not disappointed in the group of people who have fundraised and worked with the city to pursue the completion of this project.

"I've said before I'll support it because I know council supports it," Ervin said before voting in favor of the project. "I'm just very disappointed in this project."

Fellow council member at-large and mayor-elect Evelyn George said there are parallels between the splash pad project and the proposed Westwood Golf Course clubhouse project. The design and timeline of the clubhouse is not going to be nearly what council originally thought, and that's largely because of costs.

Still, George suggested the project has greater community implications. The project is still a connection between Legacy Plaza and downtown Newton.

"And it's a starting point," she said. "You need to start with the base and then we can always add more elements to it as funds allow or as we find any of this can be done within the budget. I think it's a great place to start, and I know we have a lot of residents that are anxiously — very anxiously — looking forward to this."

Erin Yeager, executive director of Newton Main Street, said on behalf of the committee they are grateful the city council voted to accept the bid and move forward with the project; they worked hard since the fall of 2020 to make this project come together, and it's a great example of public-private partnerships.

"We are looking forward to seeing the process start this spring," Yeager said. "This has been a long time coming. This will create a nice green space in the downtown to gather, as well as a nice connector to Legacy Plaza, a place for all ages to come."

Yeager thanked the committee for their hours devoted to raising the funds and for having the vision to make this project a reality.

"I want to thank all the donors for pledging funds to this community project and seeing the vision was worth the investment," Ervin said. "These kinds of projects cannot happen without the community and volunteers. One last thank you to the city council for seeing and believing in this project."

The splash pad will be constructed in the vacant city-owned lot at 224 W. Third St. N., just west of Bank Iowa and south of Lions Gate Apartments.