Splashdown! NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 returns to Earth after International Space Station mission

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – NASA's Crew-5 mission wrapped up Saturday night in the Gulf of Mexico with the splashdown return of a SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying a crew of four astronauts.

After nearly six months in space, NASA's Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan's Koichi Wakata, and Russia's Anna Kikina departed the International Space Station at 2:20 a.m. EST Saturday before blazing through the atmosphere, their heat shield enduring temperatures up to 3,500 degrees.

Where was the SpaceX capsule splashdown?

The nearly 19-hour return trip concluded with a parachute-assisted splashdown of the Dragon "Endurance" capsule off the coast of Tampa at 9:02 p.m. ET.

This screen capture from the webcast of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 return shows the Dragon Endurance spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico during recovery efforts with a crew of four astronauts on Saturday, March 11.

As the 17,000-pound capsule bobbed in an area cordoned off by the Coast Guard, a SpaceX recovery team approached to confirm that no toxic propellants were present. The capsule was then rigged up and hoisted onto the deck of SpaceX's custom-built recovery vessel named "Shannon."

Mission was 'successful'

The crew would complete medical checkouts aboard the vessel before boarding a helicopter destined for the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. From there, they travel home. For astronauts Mann, Cassada, and Wakata, the trip's final leg returns them to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, while Kikina will return home to Russia.

Splashdown officially completes a mission dedicated to thousands of hours of science experiments and station maintenance.

All four members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, left, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata, right, give a thumbs up upon splashdown of the Dragon Endurance capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, March 11, concluding a nearly six-month mission aboard the ISS.

Nicole Mann, Crew-5 mission commander and first indigenous woman to travel to space, said just after departure: “To the teams at NASA and at SpaceX, thank you for an incredible expedition. It has been your tireless effort and attention to detail that have helped make this mission successful."

A Marine Corps colonel, Mann closed her remarks with the motto of the military branch, saying, "It has been an honor to add to the legacy. Semper Fidelis."

What to know about SpaceX

SpaceX has launched seven crewed missions for NASA, including May 2020's Demo-2 mission, under a multibillion-dollar Commercial Crew Program contract that restored American access to crewed spaceflight after nearly a decade without the space shuttle.

The Crew-5 mission was SpaceX's sixth crewed flight under contract from NASA and eighth overall when including private spaceflights. It also marked the first time since NASA's shuttle program that a Russian cosmonaut flew aboard an American-made spacecraft.

The latest mission, Crew-6, carried NASA's Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, the United Arab Emirates' Sultan Alneyadi, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev to the ISS just over a week ago after launching on March 2. That mission is expected to return in the fall after about a six-month stay.

Meanwhile, SpaceX's next mission for NASA, the company's 27th cargo resupply mission to the ISS, will also be the next launch from Florida's Space Coast. A Falcon 9 rocket and uncrewed Dragon capsule are slated for liftoff on Tuesday, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. EDT from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

