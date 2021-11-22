‘Splashing’ teen saved from drowning — and promptly arrested by Massachusetts police

A “splashing” teenager was saved from drowning by Massachusetts police officers — who promptly arrested him after his rescue, they said.

Before Ryan Convery, 19, ended up struggling in the water of Boston’s Rowes Wharf, he climbed aboard a 97-foot-long yacht with two other teens — Zachary Whiting, 19, and Lawrence Kirlis, 18 — in the early hours of Nov. 22, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a breaking-and-entering call before 3 a.m. and found Whiting and Kirlis standing on the bow of the yacht named Valiant that was docked at the secured wharf.

As they tried to get the two men to return to the dock, police heard “splashing” in the water on the yacht’s opposite side where they saw Convery in distress 20 feet away from the dock, according to the release.

As Convery was seen coughing and trying to keep his head above the water, he told police he could not swim and was cold.

They directed him to grab a nearby rope that was used to pull him back to the dock, the release detailed.

It took multiple officers to lift the teen vertically with the rope and out of the water to safety.

Officers provided first aid to Convery before Boston EMS arrived to transport him to a local hospital.

Additionally, Whiting and Kirlis were placed into custody, and police said they found a large bottle of vodka in Whiting’s sweatshirt.

Convery “was booked in the usual manner upon his release from the hospital,” the release said.

All three men were charged with breaking and entering in the night. Whiting was also charged for possession of alcohol by a minor.

They appeared in Boston Municipal Court on Nov. 22 and pleaded not guilty, WHDH reported.

The teens are due to return to court at another date.

McClatchy News has reached out to police for further comment.