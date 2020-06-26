Splashtop Releases New Remote Support Integration with Jira

Jira technicians can now remotely access/support/control their end-user's computers using the Splashtop On-Demand Support (SOS) service

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., the worldwide leader in remote access, collaboration, and remote support solutions, has partnered with Atlassian to bring Splashtop's On-Demand Support technology to the Jira platform.

Splashtop On-Demand Support is a solution optimized for IT Support and Helpdesks looking for a fast and user-friendly remote support solution, with high performance and robust security. With SOS, any users can remotely access any device the moment help is needed, without any prior installation required.

The integration will enable Jira Cloud technicians to initiate a remote desktop connection to their users' computers and provide support to their users directly from within Jira Issues by using the Splashtop On-Demand Support (Splashtop SOS) service. Once connected, the technicians will be able to see and control their users' computers in real-time, without needing their users to have any software pre-installed.

Key Features of Splashtop SOS for Jira

Quickly start a remote session to the user's computer from within an issue.

Full Splashtop features are supported in a remote session, e.g. file transfer, remote reboot, chat, multi-monitor, copy-and-paste, share technician desktop, etc.

Automatically insert the session logs into the issue after closing the support session.

Remote sessions are fully encrypted.

"We're proud to bring Splashtop On-Demand Support to Jira," said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. "By bringing SOS to the Jira platform, we're connecting Jira users to their customers' devices, and by doing so, helping improve customer satisfaction by providing a quicker and more reliable remote support service."

Availability

The Splashtop SOS integration app is available in the Atlassian Marketplace. The integration app works with Splashtop SOS Unlimited, which is available to purchase or try free from the Splashtop website. More information, including setup instructions, can be found at splashtop.com/integrations/Jira.

About Splashtop

Splashtop delivers best value and best-in-class remote access and remote support solutions to professionals, MSPs, IT Departments, and Helpdesks. Splashtop's affordable, easy-to-use cloud-based and on-premises remote access solutions feature enterprise-grade security and reliability. Splashtop is a popular alternative to VPN/RDP , VNC , RD Gateway, and other remote access software . 30+ million users, 200,000 businesses, and government agencies enjoy Splashtop products globally. Learn more about splashtop.com .

