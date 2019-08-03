Splendid Arshile Gorky, in Venice

Arshile Gorky, 1904–1948 is the new survey show at Ca’ Pesaro, Venice’s museum dedicated to modern art. It isn’t part of the ongoing Venice Biennale, but historically and philosophically Gorky and the Biennale have rich connections. He’s an American artist, yet he was a teenage refugee from the genocide in Armenia. He was self-educated as a painter. Unlike, say, Marc Chagall, who drew from Yiddish iconography decades after he left Russia, Gorky came without any discernible store of Armenian images in his head. He was an original whose work is still fresh today.

Gorky’s art is a visual delight, and this is the best reason to see the show. His late work has no narrative and no recurring symbols. From the late 1930s until his death in 1948, he painted big, swirling forms set against pools of color. Each picture is a new galaxy of shapes and lines. The Liver Is the Cock’s Comb from 1944 is a chromatic riot with so many big and small shapes and so dense a surface that it’s not hard to imagine things from the everyday world. In The Limit from 1947, he turns more minimalist and monochromatic.

When I see a show, I always ask, among other questions, “What’s the point, aside from visual pleasure?” Pleasure is a good reason to do most anything, but, in this case, what does this show add to our knowledge of Gorky? The Gorky retrospective done by the Philadelphia Museum of Art ran in 2010. What’s new to be said?

The show in Venice wants to smooth and refine the transition in Gorky’s style between his work in the 1930s, like his 1937 self-portrait, which is figural and indebted to Cézanne, Matisse, and Malevich, and his late work, the sometimes uneven and blocky and sometimes airy, expansive, feathery pictures that reference nothing in the world of sight and touch. The show wants to make his development more seamless. How did he get from the Whitney’s Nighttime, Enigma, and Nostalgia from 1931–32 to The Limit in a few years?

I reread the retrospective catalogue, and I think the Venice show makes for a worthwhile but awkward departure from the 2010 show. It feels like an amendment rather than a freestanding show. First, what’s at the Ca’ Pesaro really isn’t a retrospective — it’s not a big, comprehensive survey. There are many great things that aren’t in the show, nor need they be. Rather, it’s a show about the relationship between drawing and painting in Gorky’s late work, or that’s the big part of it that’s special, new, and fascinating. The Venice show has many drawings, and these are beautiful. The conversation between drawing and painting for Gorky was intense and intimate. I wish the show would have frankly and enthusiastically embraced this. It wasn’t part of the 2010 retrospective.

The drawings, in pastel, ink, chalk, and oil, were mostly done outside, in rural Connecticut and Virginia, during the last years of Gorky’s life. They take him out of the studio and put him in the world of nature and its always changing mix of forms, color, light, and inexplicable, arbitrary movement. I’m an American art scholar, so I’m reflexively going to respond to an artist whose work is inspired by the natural world, since land and sea are at the heart of American painting.

Most of these works are on paper, which provides a less absorbent surface than canvas. Paint surfaces are thinner and drizzly, so forms are lighter and ethereal, and at times magical. He begins in 1944, in One Year the Milkweed, to transfer this drizzle-effect to canvas. His forms become more wiry. I think these drawings liberated him from solid form and pointed him toward wispy, dematerialized shapes that are given whatever substance they have through lines like a flight path of a bird and thin paint.

In these years, from 1944 to 1948, Gorky was on overdrive. He produced hundreds of drawings and, correspondingly, accelerated his approach toward forms that are mystical and ephemeral. Career-wise, he wasn’t exactly famous but had a nice niche in the avant-garde American art scene led by John Graham and including Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock, Adolphe Gottlieb, and David Smith.

Personally, though, Gorky was unraveling. A studio fire destroyed some of his work. He was diagnosed with cancer. He was seriously hurt in a car crash. He believed his wife was going to leave him. In 1948, he hanged himself. Is it possible to integrate all of this — frenetic drawing, stylistic leapfrogging, and emotional collapse? That’s the challenge the show grazes but doesn’t grab and tackle.