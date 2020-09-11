Split-Bumper Camaro Chopped Up By Owner After Too Many Low-Ball Offers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He sure showed them!

With all the stories about looters, stolen cars and vehicle transport mishaps these days, we're almost getting numb to classic cars being needlessly destroyed, but at least this poor 1973 Chevrolet Camaro suffered its needless demise at the hands of its owner. The internet has made it easy to sell anything, but if you've ever tried selling a car online, you'll know that there are definitely unique drawbacks. After getting fed up with tire kickers and their low-ball offers, one man took out his frustration by chopping up his 1973 Chevrolet Camaro, and in doing so, he went viral on a bunch of automotive Facebook groups including Clapd Out.

for sale Posted by Jon Danger on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

The circumstances behind the sale aren't clear, so we don't know pertinent details such as his asking price, how much he was being offered, if it was a true split-bumper car or if this thing even ran. What we do know is that from the looks of it, this car was definitely nice enough to be entered into the Motorious Digital Concours. Instead, the owner pulls the engine and fires up the Sawzall to cut off the car's nose and roof.

In a live streamed video showing the crude dismantling of the classic Camaro, the man says that he'd "rather cut it up and take it to the junkyard than give it... away."

At the end of the day, it's the guy's own property that is being destroyed, but like many commenters who have chimed in on the situation, the car could have just as easily been donated to a good cause or been given away to a young enthusiast as a starter car.

