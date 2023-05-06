In split decision, jury convicts teenager Khalil Perry on 3 charges, but not on charge of sexually assaulting elderly woman

WAUKESHA - A Waukesha County Circuit Court jury has deadlocked on whether a now 15-year-old teen sexually assaulted an elderly Waukesha woman in 2021, but found him guilty Friday night on several other felony counts tied to the incident.

The four-day trial began Tuesday and included testimony from the now 88-year-old woman herself and police officers who became involved after she first reported the incident that occurred Nov. 30, 2021, near the Waukesha Public Library.

Khalil Perry will be sentenced June 30 on three felony counts of armed robbery with use of force, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and kidnapping. He could face decades in prison, though much will depend on whether Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow makes the sentences concurrent or consecutive, as she takes into account other factors.

Perry, who was 14 at the time and turns 16 later this month, was accused of four felonies: first-degree sexual assault with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and kidnapping. It was an incident that took place after an unsuccessful day of looking for work, ending in a miles-long walk from Waukesha's northside to downtown.

Prosecutors called victim, police and forensic experts to the stand

During the trial, prosecutors used testimony to establish that Perry attacked the woman without provocation, angrily holding a knife to her throat as he commandeered her vehicle and then sexually assaulting her and taking her wallet and cellphone before driving away in her car.

The witnesses included forensic experts, who tied Perry's DNA to the scene, and police officers who came into contact with the woman following the incident. Their testimony reinforced allegations spelled out in a criminal complaint, which described in detail the sexual attack. But it was the woman's own statements that carried an element of emotional trauma.

Story continues

Appearing for the first time publicly, the woman, whose identity is protected in court records and isn't being revealed by media, testified about the intense fear she felt as Perry confronted and threatened her. "I felt that he was going to kill me," she said.

While reliving every detail under examination and cross examination by attorneys, the woman said at one point she could only hope she would somehow survive. "I was praying. Just looking straight ahead and praying," she said in her testimony.

The woman, who testified for more than an hour under direct and cross examination, said she was returning books at the library's automated machine in the parking lot when Perry approached. She thought at first he was trying to assist her until he pulled out the knife, which he later used to force her to "perform a sex act."

"He said, 'Do it, or else I'll cut your throat,'" she said.

In closing arguments, Deputy Waukesha County District Attorney Michael Thurston pointed to that testimony, and the evidence supporting it, as an important element for the jury to consider.

"To see an 87-year-old woman dropping her books off in a library parking lot, and to think you're going to not only approach her but hold a knife to her throat. And take her car. Think about the gall that that takes," Thurston said.

Defense questions veracity of victim's claims

Perry's defense attorneys, who for more than a year had unsuccessfully fought to keep the case in juvenile court, tried to counter all assertions that a sexual assault occurred by casting doubt on the woman's own statements. Public defender attorneys Nicole Ostrowski and Maura McMahon raised questions about the woman's testimony.

A key point of the defense's case, which did not include any witnesses, was a partial audio recording that seemed to capture the woman indicating to nurses and detectives at Waukesha Memorial Hospital that she wasn't sexually assaulted, which would contradict her subsequent descriptions of the attack.

"He undid my pants, but he didn’t get any further than that," she said during her treatment following the incident, according to the recording.

Ostrowski's repeated appeals in the case, first to try to keep the case in juvenile court and later to have a new judge substituted, and a two-time effort to have Perry declared incompetent to stand trial delayed the adult proceedings for months leading up to the trial. Prosecutors voiced concern about the repeated delays, and Dorow, who kept the case in front of her, also acknowledged the need to proceed. Their concerns centered on the age of the victim and the standard of bringing criminal cases to trial as quickly as possible.

Perry's interrogation used against him in court

Perry himself did not take the stand during the three days of testimony. But jurors did get to see video recorded during his interrogation by police following his arrest and before charges were filed in juvenile court Dec. 3. In that video, Perry described "a raging thought" that came over him to steal the woman's car.

"She was so old I thought I could take advantage of her and take her car," he is heard saying to police in the surveillance video, adding, "I don't know what came over me." He denied that a sexual assault ever happened.

Perry had not-guilty pleas entered on his behalf to all charges in January, after the defense remained mute on the plea during a January hearing. His attorney questioned the legality of that interrogation, questioning how police could have determined he was competent at age 14 to answer critical questions at that juncture.

Jurors' verdict reflects uncertainty in sex assault

The sexual assault charge remains a question mark, though by their deadlocked vote it was clear the allegation wasn't clear cut enough for them to come to a decision, either acquittal or conviction.

Dorow left open the option to jurors to continue deliberating, but in the end court officials opted to settle for a mistrial on the sexual count. That means Perry could be retried on that felony count, separate from the three other counts where he was convicted.

How prosecutors will proceed wasn't clear Friday night. The issue will likely be discussed in post-trial motions next week.

