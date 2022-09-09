Split Gainesville City Commission votes to increase GRU rates with budget vote

Gainesville Regional Utility customers will soon see a slight increase in their already costly utility bills following a split vote by the Gainesville City Commission.

On Thursday, city officials voted to approve the city’s near $445 million budget, which included increases in GRU electric rates by 3% and wastewater rates by 5%. The general government operating budget is approximately $154 million.

Commissioners Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent. One more required vote is needed for the changes to take effect.

Mayor Lauren Poe signaled that the increases are unfortunate but necessary, adding that the hikes are still significantly less than inflationary pressures within the utility business, including labor, materials and transportation.

“We would all like to be in a position where we could lower rates,” he said. “At the same time, to make sure we continue providing safe and reliable energy to your home. Our costs have gone up. You’ve seen inflation.”

GRU bills are already the second highest in the state among all utility providers, including Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light, according to the Florida Municipal Electric Association.

Some audience members in attendance expressed frustration with the proposed jump in rates. The meeting was filled with outbursts and a spontaneous recess when one speaker refused to stop talking after their allotted time expired.

“Raising utility rates at this time, when many are struggling to pay their bills is not smart, said Angela Castillo, a concerned citizen who spoke at Thursday’s meeting. “When people who have decent paying jobs get a $1,200 (utility) bill, that’s a problem, and an even bigger problem when they have gone on to pay $900 (towards that bill) … and they get shut off anyway.”

GRU estimated the average utility customer will see an increase of about $5 on their bill.

But the largest increases to GRU bills has come due to rising natural gas costs and transportation costs.

In the past year alone, GRU's costs for natural gas have more than quadrupled while transportation expenses have more than doubled.

“Our cost of natural gas went from $3.5 million last June to $16 million this June. That’s what folks need to understand,” said Ward, who voted against increases this year but in support the year prior.

The issue couldn't have come at a worse time for some, as a shortage of meter readers unable to give accurate and timely energy uses mixed with hot weather has been a recipe for disaster.

“Yesterday, I went to the GRU office and I was shocked to discover that my meter wasn’t even read for my bill that’s over $400, and have never been that way,” resident Jane Brady said. “Why is it I’m being punished because you don’t have enough staff at GRU?”

The utility has paused late fees for those unable to pay and returned deposits to customers a year early, as well as released a plethora of information on how to help lower usage.

“There are things you can control and things you can’t control,” Poe said. “You can’t control rates and fuel costs but can control usage. ... We are trying to make decisions that are in the best long-term health of the utility so when you flip that switch, the lights come on.”

What else the budget vote means

While rate increases will hit customers next month, city leaders also reduced its general fund transfer (GFT) by $2 million for a second consecutive year.

GRU customers pay more than it costs to run the utility. More than $30 million annually helps pay for other city services. The city's new GFT will be set around $34 million.

Elected officials have said they will continue to reduce the transfer by $2 million over a five-year period to help lower customer bills.

Officials voted to keep the property tax millage rate as is, at 5.5000.

he budget also includes $1.1 million for an eastside food mobility hub, an area of town where people are forced to buy unhealthy foods at local bargain stores or a Walmart.

Another $750,000 is budgeted for downtown clean-ups and $115,000 will help pay for free transit passes for seniors and area youth.

Javon L. Harris is a local government and social justice reporter for The Gainesville Sun. He can be reached by phone at (352) 338-3103, by email at jlharris@gannett.com or on Twitter @JavonLHarris_JD.

