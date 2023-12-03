Split Oak defenders see new hope in toll road fight

Defenders of Split Oak Forest now hope to persuade a state board to keep protective restrictions in place on the 1,700-acre preserve and block the Central Florida Expressway Authority from building a toll road on a sliver of it.

Energized by the Orange County commission’s surprise decision to withdraw support for the road, Split Oak advocates say they will appeal to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is set to discuss the issue Tuesday at a public meeting in Orlando.

“I feel this means the forest is going to be preserved in perpetuity as it always was intended to,” said Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, jubilant after persuading board colleagues to oppose CFX’s proposed 1.3-mile shortcut through Split Oak.

The Expressway Authority can’t build a proposed extension of the Osceola County Parkway through the southern tip of the forest unless protections known as easements are released by FWC, she said.

The board voted, 6-1, to withdraw support for the route Nov. 28, reversing a policy in place since 2019.

Other forest defenders, while encouraged by the board’s unexpected flip, said the fight is far from finished.

Tuesday “was a huge, positive step in the right direction,” said Eric Rollings, former chairman of the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District and head of the not-for-profit Committee to Save Split Oak. “We need to keep winning.”

Others noted the Florida Communities Trust, a branch of the state Department of Environmental Protection, voted last year in favor of allowing a toll road to be built in Split Oak Forest. The trust acknowledged controversies over potential impacts to the forest and the surrounding region are for Orange and Osceola counties to resolve.

The trust had a say in the process because the agency gave $6.3 million through a loan and grant in 1994 to help the counties acquire the property, which hosts gopher tortoises, Florida scrub jays and other imperiled species.

Osceola County government remains committed to the route the Expressway Authority labeled the “Split Oak Minimization” alternative, which would cost $264.4 million to build, about $100 million less than a route around the forest.

Those figures, based on 2019 cost estimates, are outlined in documents on CFX’s website.

The proposed stretch of toll road through Split Oak is part of a larger nine-mile transportation project known as the Osceola Parkway extension, in planning stages for more than two decades. CFX aims to create a beltway “of state and regional significance for the efficient movement of commuters as well as the delivery of goods and services through a region which is the fastest growing in the state,” Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino said in an email.

Pino said the Expressway’s preferred alignment, which would go through a small section of forest in Osceola County, would have no direct impact on the acres of forest located in Orange County, minimizes impacts in Osceola County to 60 acres.

Another option, called the “Split Oak Avoidance” route, would go around the forest, cost more and potentially impact more residential parcels, according to an evaluation matrix posted on the Expressway Authority’s website.

The wildlife commission has been logging online comments from the public this week and has set aside an hour for public comment Tuesday on the topic, said Ryan Sheets, spokesperson for the agency, which manages the Split Oak Forest.

“The FWC does not take the release of a conservation easement lightly,” he said in an email.

The seven wildlife commissioners, appointed by the governor, will not decide on easements at the meeting, but will be asked to delegate executive director Roger Young to negotiate an agreement with Orange and Osceola counties.

Some forest defenders, including Bonilla, credited voters with forcing the Orange County’s commission’s change of heart, citing a 2020 charter amendment that forbids the board from altering restrictions or rules that protect Split Oak.

The measure won 86% of the vote.

Commissioner Nicole Wilson, an environmental-law lawyer who opposed the toll road through Split Oak before she was elected in 2020, said the landslide margin reflected the will of the people who were outraged about the road.

CFX’s preferred route was opposed by 1000 Friends of Florida, a not-for-profit, smart-growth advocacy group, which sent a letter in 2022, signed by its president Paul Owens, affirming its opposition to a toll road through the forest.

It read, in part: “The precedent of using land acquired for the mitigation of sprawling development to further perpetuate road building, which often exacerbates sprawling development, is short-sighted and threatens the remaining state lands that have been placed in conservation with taxpayer dollars.”

But not all environmental groups opposed the road.

Audubon Florida endorsed CFX’s preferred route as the least bad alternative, considering the land donation and $13 million set aside by the Expressway Authority for restoration and management of the 1,550 donated acres.

The route through the forest is favored by Tavistock Development Co., builders of the Lake Nona community, and the Suburban Land Reserve, the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and owner of Deseret Ranches, 300,000 acres of pasture covering parts of Orange, Osceola and Brevard counties.

Both have holdings nearby that are approved for development.

Neither Tavistock nor the Suburban Land Reserve responded to requests for comment about the county’s flip.

Pino, the Osceola County spokesperson, pointed out the developers had pledged to donate 1,550 acres of land, adjacent to Split Oak, as conservation land, but the offer was contingent on the toll road following the CFX preferred route.

He said those acres are approved for commercial, residential and industrial development.

CFX leaders declined to discuss options if its preferred route is blocked. “We can’t really speak to this at this time,” agency spokesperson Brian Hutchings said in an email. “We will let the process play out and evaluate next steps then.”

