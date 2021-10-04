Split Peas Are the Most Underrated Fall Vegetable

Axios

Brothers and business partners, Siri Tan and Za Awg, spent their September suddenly popping up around town. Driving the news: Colorado's first Burmese eatery has taken to the streets with the launch of its new trailer, from which hungry folks on the go can snag the spiced and savory Southeast Asian dishes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: Tan grew up in what was formerly called Burma — now Myanmar — and moved to Colorado in 2014 where he helpe