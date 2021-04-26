Split-Second Decisions: How a Supreme Court Case Shaped Modern Policing

David D. Kirkpatrick
·9 min read
The Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
The Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 26, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

In case after case, it took only a split second for an officer to pull the trigger.

Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old in Chicago, had tossed away a handgun and begun raising his hands. Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old in Columbus, Ohio, lunged with a knife at another teenager. Tyrell Wilson, a 33-year-old mentally ill homeless man in Danville, California, had a knife in hand when he shouted “Kill me” at an approaching deputy sheriff.

All three were among more than 100 people shot and killed by police over the previous six weeks.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

The officers’ justification for the use of lethal force in each instance differs with the circumstances. But as in almost every other recent case involving questions of police use of force, law enforcement officials defending the officers are relying on a doctrine set forth by the Supreme Court three decades ago and now deeply ingrained in police culture: that judges and juries should not second-guess officers’ split-second decisions, no matter how unnecessary a killing may appear in hindsight.

Now, the national movement launched by the death of George Floyd, emboldened by an officer’s conviction last week for his murder, is pushing to change that standard.

While most agree that officers must sometimes use deadly force to protect themselves or others, many criminologists say the wide latitude under the rule is an obstacle to reducing the number of police killings, and lawmakers in Congress and many states have begun seeking tighter restrictions.

The number of people killed by the police in the United States — consistently about 1,000 a year — is far higher than in other developed countries. A disproportionate number of the shootings are by white police officers against people of color, as in the cases of Adam Toledo, Ma’Khia Bryant and Tyrell Wilson. And many experts say the split-second standard is partly to blame for that death toll.

“I am convinced that is the No. 1 cause,” said Lawrence W. Sherman, an American criminologist with experience in the police departments of New York and Minneapolis who is now an emeritus professor at the University of Cambridge.

“It puts the United States into an extreme exceptionalism in allowing killings that would be prosecuted as murder elsewhere, like the U.K.,” he added.

Lawyers for police unions argue that the rate of police killings in the United States reflects a higher level of civilian violence because of greater gun ownership and a flimsier social safety net than in other wealthy countries. They say the split-second decision standard is essential to keeping officers and the public safe.

“If the officer doesn’t act, there’s a strong probability that an individual will be killed,” said Larry James, general counsel for the Fraternal Order of Police, pointing to the recent shooting of the 16-year-old in Columbus.

“The officer is duty-bound to take that action to protect the life of another citizen or him or herself — that is the standard that police should be judged by, not Monday morning quarterbacking,” he added.

Until the mid-1980s, policies on the use of force varied widely across the states. Some allowed deadly action against any fleeing suspect of a felony, even if the suspect posed no imminent threat.

That changed in 1985. The Supreme Court ruled in Tennessee v. Garner that police could shoot only if they had probable cause to believe that a fleeing suspect posed a significant threat of injury or death to an officer or others. The number of police killings steadily declined over the next four years, studies show.

But in 1989, a more conservative court took a different approach in the ruling of Graham v. Connor, establishing the precedent that dominates today.

The case was brought by Dethorne Graham, a Black man the police had stopped in Charlotte, North Carolina, on suspicion of shoplifting because he had hurried in and out of a convenience store.

Graham, a diabetic desperate for orange juice to avoid a seizure from low blood sugar, told the police that he had rushed out of the store because of a long checkout line. But as he staggered and briefly passed out, officers assumed he was drunk and forced him into tight handcuffs, leaving him with a broken foot, cuts on his wrists, bruises on his forehead and an injury to his shoulder.

The Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court, finding that the police needed only to meet the standard of what a reasonable officer might do. The criteria for “reasonable,” the high court said, should include special accommodations for the pressures of police work.

“The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments — in circumstances that are tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving — about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation,” Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist wrote in the majority opinion.

“‘Not every push or shove’” was improper “even if it may later seem unnecessary in the peace of a judge’s chambers,” the chief justice wrote, quoting an earlier ruling. The lower court ultimately ruled in favor of the police.

The Supreme Court opinion did not explicitly address lethal force and defined only the rights of a suspect, not the restrictions a state could impose on law enforcement.

But state legislatures and judges, often sympathetic to the police, largely adopted the question of what would be reasonable to an officer making a split-second judgment as the test for assessing any police use of force, whether deadly or not.

Graham v. Connor became “the lodestar” and “created this impression that almost nothing is out of bounds,” said Barry Friedman, a law professor at New York University and the director of its Policing Project, which has drafted a model statute to regulate the police use of force.

The same standard also became embedded in the training and practices of American police — “part of law enforcement DNA, often unnoticed as it works in the background to determine our actions,” a magazine for police officers declared in a 2014 article about the ruling.

“A generation of officers has been trained in the case’s practical meaning and has spent decades applying it to every use-of-force decision,” the article said.

It was published in response to a wave of protests over allegations of excessive force in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a Black man in Ferguson, Missouri. In part because he claimed he had made a split-second decision about his self-defense, the officer who killed Brown never faced charges.

Many critics say the standard’s narrow focus on the moment an officer pulls the trigger obscures questions about the many choices that led up to the confrontation, noted Rachel Harmon, an authority on police law at the University of Virginia. For example, she said, did the officer rush recklessly into danger or take steps to defuse the situation?

The same standard may also make it more difficult to combat racial bias in the use of lethal force, even though Black suspects are more than twice as likely as people of other races to be killed by the police, said Jeffrey Fagan, a law professor at Columbia University.

“All an officer has to say is, ‘I feared for my life’ — those are the magic words,” he said. But the statistics strongly suggest that the “police are more likely to form that sense of imminent danger when confronting a Black person than a white person.”

Chauvin was convicted in part because he could not claim that Floyd’s suffocation was a split-second decision. But critics of the split-second standard cite a litany of police shootings of innocent Black people. In 2015, Cleveland police officers screeched their cruiser to a halt just a few feet from Tamir Rice, a Black 12-year-old playing in a park with a toy replica gun, and within 2 seconds had shot him because they deemed him a threat. He died the next day.

The next year, a police officer in a suburb of Minnesota pulled over Philando Castile, a 32-year-old Black man driving with his girlfriend and daughter. The officer shot him five times at close range, killing him in the seat of his parked car, out of a mistaken fear that he might have been reaching for a gun.

In 2018, the police raced to a street corner in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn to investigate reports of a possible gunman, and moments later shot and killed Saheed Vassell, a 34-year-old mentally ill Black man who was well known around the neighborhood. He had been pointing a piece of pipe they mistook for a weapon.

The officer who shot Castile was acquitted of manslaughter. The officers in the other cases were not charged. The cities where Tamir Rice and Castile were killed paid millions of dollars to settle civil claims.

The split-second standard “has become a way to insulate officers from any critical review,” said Seth Stoughton, a professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law. A former police officer in Tallahassee, Florida, he testified as an expert witness in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed Floyd.

Now, after the uproar over the Floyd killing, many state and federal lawmakers are trying to impose new restrictions on the use of force. A Maryland law passed this month over the objections of the governor requires that any such actions must be “necessary and proportional” to prevent “an imminent threat of physical injury” or to achieve “a legitimate law enforcement objective.” It specifies a prison sentence of up to 10 years for any officer who causes injury or death by violating those rules.

California, Illinois and other state legislatures have debated similar measures, and the House of Representatives last year passed its own bill raising standards for the use of force and requiring attempts at de-escalation.

Some police advocates argue that the new rules could violate officers’ right to defend themselves.

“With the benefit and luxury of hindsight and time and tranquility, you could get any kind of use-of-force or police-practices expert or even an attorney to say that there was something else that an officer could have done,” said David Mastagni, a California lawyer for police unions who has helped lobby in Sacramento against such restrictions. “Then the officer is stripped retroactively of the right to self-defense.”

But James, general counsel of the Fraternal Order of Police, brushed off all the efforts at legislation and said he was not worried. Even if states or Congress pass stricter standards “that trump Graham v. Connor,” he said much would depend on whether judges continue to instruct juries, as they often have since the ruling, about the inherent risks of second-guessing an officer’s split-second decision.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine resumes in at least 32 states

    More than half of states have resumed use of the single-dose J & J vaccine after federal health authorities lifted the 11-day pause and added a new warning about the potential of rare blood clots.

  • Site Starts Fundraiser for Virginia Officer Fired over Donation to Kyle Rittenhouse

    The crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has set up a fundraiser for a Virginia officer after he was fired for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund. Lieutenant William Kelly was fired from the Norfolk, Va., Police Department after it was revealed that he used GiveSendGo to donate $25 to Rittenhouse, who was charged with homicide after shooting two people during riots in Kenosha, Wisc., last summer. While Kelly’s donation was anonymous, he used an email address linked to himself that was revealed in a hack of GiveSendGo, which the group Distributed Denial of Secrets shared with The Guardian last week. “Regardless of how you feel regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the fact is that Mr. Kelly’s individual rights have been grossly violated,” Heather Wilson, a co-founder of GiveSendGo, said in a statement. Kelly’s donation “wasn’t against the law, but a criminal hacker group and a biased media outlet decided that was enough to make an example of him.” GiveSendGo, which bills itself as the “#1 free Christian crowdfunding site,” has begun a fundraising campaign for Kelly in the wake of his firing. Norfolk police chief Larry Boone said in a statement after the firing that “a police department cannot do its job when the public loses trust with those whose duty is to serve and protect them.” Attempts by National Review to reach Boone for additional comment were unsuccessful. However, Ray Hogge, a Norfolk-based labor lawyer, told National Review that Kelly’s firing was illegal. “I don’t have any doubt that what the city did was . . . inappropriate and illegal and violated the man’s First Amendment rights,” Hogge said. Kelly will be able to appeal the decision if he so chooses.

  • 4 Takeaways From Our Investigation Into ICE's Mishandling of COVID-19

    The United States currently has the largest immigration detention system in the world. On any given day, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, holds tens of thousands of people in about 200 facilities across the country. And throughout the pandemic, these facilities have become some of the most dangerous places in the United States when it comes to COVID-19 outbreaks. Our analysis compared estimated infection rates in ICE detention centers with infection rates in prisons and in the general population. As COVID-19 cases rose last June, ICE detention facilities had an average infection rate five times that of prisons and 20 times that of the general population. To understand the risks the ICE facilities posed, we talked to former detainees, data scientists, lawyers, county officials and the family of a former ICE contractor about the spread of COVID-19 inside and outside ICE detention centers. We also reviewed court documents, medical records of detainees and government inspection reports from June 2020 to March 2021. Here’s what we found. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times 1. Detainees have little protection from COVID-19 in custody. There are a number of reasons COVID-19 hit ICE detention sites particularly hard, including spotty implementation of the agency’s own pandemic guidelines in its facilities. At the La Palma Correctional Center in Arizona for example, a recent government inspection report found repeated violations of mask-wearing and social-distancing protocols. According to the report, detainees staged peaceful protests to draw attention to these conditions, and were violently punished by detention center staff. Another problem is the lack of testing. At a Senate hearing last June, Henry Lucero, ICE’s executive associate director of Enforcement and Removal Operations, testified that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in custody would be tested for the coronavirus. But that wasn’t always true. Sandra Esqueda, an immigrant without legal status from Mexico, was detained at the El Paso Service Processing Center in Texas from April to November 2020. Her medical documents show that after going to the facility’s medical care unit with symptoms, she wasn’t tested until five days later. She tested positive, and dozens of other detainees were infected around the same time, according to Esqueda. At another detention center in Farmville, Virginia, ICE’s failure to contain the virus last summer led to an outbreak of about 250 cases, out of roughly 300 detainees in the facility. One later died of COVID-19. 2. Infections inside detention centers have ripple effects in surrounding communities. Not all ICE facilities have been hit equally hard by COVID-19. A New York Times database analyzing reports from federal and local agencies found that larger outbreaks in ICE detention have tended to be concentrated in southern-border states. Take Frio County, Texas, for example. This rural county of around 20,000 people is home to two large ICE facilities run by private prison companies. On May 5, 2020, there were 10 known cases in the county, all of them linked to the South Texas ICE Processing Center. Three days later, the number of positive cases had tripled countywide. That trend continued for several more months, according to data analysts. Early findings from the UCLA Law COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project show that throughout the pandemic, infections inside the detention facility in Frio County have typically been followed by infections in the general community. Researchers found the same pattern at nine other ICE facilities that experienced large outbreaks — in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana and California. In Laredo, Texas, local health authorities issued mandatory quarantine orders for two ICE detention centers in late July. Still, within the next few weeks, hundreds of new cases were reported at the detention centers, straining the city’s already overwhelmed hospitals. A spokeswoman for ICE told The Times in a statement that the agency had “taken extensive steps to safeguard all detainees, staff and contractors, including: testing upon intake, reducing the number of detainees in custody, placing individuals on alternatives to detention programs.” 3. Lack of consistent COVID-19 data from ICE makes it difficult to track community spread. Every day, ICE posts the numbers of active infections among detainees, as well as deaths from COVID-19. But they don’t maintain a running record of daily infections since the start of the pandemic, making it difficult to understand the extent to which the virus has spread in ICE detention over time. Another major limitation is that the agency does not release data on infections of staff members, information that is vital to understanding community spread. Experts say that staff movement is a major source of transmission of the virus from ICE detention centers to the general population. The data is also obscured by the fact that a vast majority of ICE detainees are held in facilities run not by the agency but by private prison companies, which are not required to share information with the public. At a House hearing on oversight of ICE detention facilities in July 2020, Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York asked the chief executives of four ICE private contractors to release data on employee infections. All four said they would release the information with authorization from ICE, but to date there is still no systemwide data on infections among ICE contractors. In a statement to The Times, the agency declined to comment on how the pandemic has affected its staff. 4. ICE could be releasing more people to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As an agency, ICE has wide discretion over who gets detained and released. Immigration detention is civil detention, meaning that people in custody are not there to serve time for committing a crime, but to wait for an immigration court to decide whether they can stay in the United States. In April 2020, a federal judge in California ordered ICE to “identify and consider releasing detainees who are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19,” regardless of legal status. Nearly a year later, the same judge found that the agency had “failed to substantially comply with the court’s orders.” In the past year, more than 3,700 people have been released from ICE detention, and the total number of people in ICE custody has been cut in half due to court orders and the Trump administration’s coronavirus border restrictions. But the current average infection rate inside ICE detention facilities is still about 20 times that of the general U.S. population, according to the UCLA Law COVID-19 Behind Bars Data Project. This means ICE detention facilities are still hot spots of infection that pose risks to anyone who comes into contact with them. And unlike the Federal Bureau of Prisons, ICE does not have its own systemwide plan to vaccinate people in custody. Instead, it is leaving COVID-19 vaccinations for ICE detainees in the hands of state governments, to be administered at their own discretion. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan launches Senate campaign

    Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) announced Monday that he's officially running for U.S. Senate in Ohio, becoming the first Democrat to join the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman.Why it matters: Ryan, a former 2020 presidential candidate, will bring strong name recognition and blue-collar roots to a high-profile race in Ohio, a state that has been trending Republican in recent years.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Former President Trump won Ohio by about eight points in 2016 and 2020, but the state is still represented by one Democratic senator — Sherrod Brown.Four Republicans have joined the race thus far: former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, and businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno. Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance has also told associates he plans to run.Watch:I'm running for U.S. Senate to fight like hell to cut workers in on the deal. pic.twitter.com/O1hkLdS1up— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 26, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police search for suspect after toddler shot and killed at birthday party

    Police are searching for an unknown suspect after a young boy was shot and killed at a birthday party in Miami over the weekend. The Miami-Dade Police Department said its officers responded to a Shotspotter on Saturday night at around 8 p.m. ET. The gunshot detection system directed officers to a home in the Golden Glades neighborhood, where they found 3-year-old Elijah LaFrance suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

  • Harris to tell UN body it's time to prep for next pandemic

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make the case before United Nations members on Monday that now is the time for global leaders to begin putting the serious work into how they will respond to the next global pandemic. The virtual address, Harris' second to a U.N. body since her inauguration, will come as the United States makes progress on vaccinating the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines. “At the same time that the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know that we must prepare for the next,” Harris will say, according to excerpts of the speech obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Thailand starts stricter COVID-19 shutdown, but experts say not enough

    BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's government slapped restrictions on travel from India on Monday over concerns of imported coronavirus cases and closed more venues in Bangkok, even as it came under fire for not doing enough to contain a spike in infections. The government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in its capital, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9. But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly lead to more infection clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

  • Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Palestinians gathered in celebration outside Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Sunday night after barriers put up by Israeli police were removed, allowing them access to a square that became the focus of nightly Ramadan clashes. Thousands filled the East Jerusalem plaza late on Sunday, some waving Palestinian flags, after police permitted them access to the tiered entrance to Jerusalem's Old City that is a popular night-time meeting place during the Muslim holy month. Scuffles broke out, however, as Israeli police waded into the crowd to confiscate the flags.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

  • All the looks celebrities wore at the 2021 Oscars red carpet

    Many of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Leslie Odom Jr., Steven Yeun, and Emerald Fennell, wore glamorous outfits for the 2021 Oscars on Sunday.

  • Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks Outrage

    Miami-Dade PoliceA 3-year-old boy was killed when gunfire erupted at a children’s birthday party in a Miami suburb—unleashing shock and outrage from community members, politicians and celebrities.Investigators are still searching for the person who shot Elijah LaFrance when an altercation at a short-term rental in Golden Glades turned violent on Saturday night.“As a father and as a member of this community, I am completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez told reporters at the scene.“We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”Cops were alerted to the gunfire by SpotShotter technology and found Elijah, mortally wounded, at the house. He was rushed to the hospital but died. A 21-year-old woman was also shot but is in stable condition.A neighbor told NBC Miami they heard 20 to 30 shots. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.Among those speaking out as police circulated Elijah’s photo and asked for help finding the suspect was Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz, who was himself shot after leaving a party last year.“I real life cried last night bout this Lil boy this Got me with a ball in my throat I’m uneasy man I can’t even have a good day,” he tweeted.But in a subsequent tweet he then called for anyone with information about the shooter give the name to the boy’s family instead of police. “He need to die not go to jail,” the rapper wrote.Look at the way he loved his sister bro 😢 💔 pic.twitter.com/yZZLLbjHMt— zoey dollaz (@ZoeyDollaz) April 25, 2021 Elijah isn’t the first child caught in the crossfire at a party in Miami-Dade. In January, 6-year-old Chaussidy Sanders was killed at one. Last year, 7-year-old Alana Washington was killed in a drive-by shooting.After a two-decade decline in homicides, the county saw an increase last year, with one in four victims age 21 or under. The number of people who survive shootings in 2020 was also up, by 16 percent.Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says it has to stop, tweeting: “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”Anyone with information about Elijah’s death is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash

    An Indonesian brigadier general was killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in restive Papua province, authorities said Monday. The clashes started April 8 in Indonesia’s easternmost Papua province after rebels set fire to three schools and shot to death a teacher in Beoga village in Puncak district. Another teacher was also killed a day later as rebels fired at teachers' housing complex and burned down a house of a tribal chief in Beoga.

  • Official: China's moon probe will carry French, Russian gear

    China will launch its next robot lunar lander in 2024, and it will carry equipment from France, Sweden, Russia and Italy, the official news agency reported. The Chang’e landers are part of Chinese space exploration efforts that also include a probe that is preparing to land a robot rover on Mars.

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn scolded a reporter who asked her what Brad Pitt smelled like at the Oscars

    Yuh-Jung Youn made history becoming the first South Korean actress to take home an acting Oscar on Sunday.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Delaware police officer found unconscious after responding to report of fight, authorities say; elderly couple suffer 'significant' injuries

    A police officer is in critical condition after responding to a call regarding a possible fight in Delmar, Delaware, early Sunday, authorities said.

  • Staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19, MIT study finds

    Scientists from MIT recalculated the risk of exposure and found that the main indoor precaution - social distancing - probably isn't doing much.

  • India Covid surge: Hospitals send SOS as record deaths registered

    Patients are dying because of a lack of medical oxygen supplies, doctors warn.