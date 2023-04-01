Split verdict returned in fatal Diagonal Highway crash case

Mar. 31—A driver charged in a crash on the Diagonal Highway that killed two people in 2020 received a split verdict Friday, as he was acquitted of two felony counts but was convicted of a misdemeanor and a traffic offense.

Hunter Claycomb, 21, was found not guilty on two counts of vehicular homicide and guilty of careless driving resulting in death and speeding by a Boulder County jury Friday afternoon.

The jury received the case Friday morning after four days of testimony and deliberated the case for about eight hours before returning a verdict at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

"Our deepest condolences remain with the families who were affected by this tragic accident," Claycomb's attorney Stephen Burstein said in a statement. "From the moment this case was filed, it was apparent that the District Attorney overcharged Mr. Claycomb, even after they hired an expert witness in an attempt to bolster their case. We are grateful that the jury agreed with us by finding him not guilty of both counts of vehicular homicide."

Claycomb, who will be allowed to remain out of custody on a personal recognizance bond, is set for sentencing June 30.

The maximum penalty for careless driving resulting in death is a year in jail. Prosecutors did request a presentence investigation.

"This defendant is responsible for the deaths of two people," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "It was a devastating crash. Our team was honored to fight for the victims and their loved ones. As in every trial, we appreciate the time that the jurors served. We will have an additional statement after the court imposes the sentence."

According to an arrest affidavit, Colorado State Patrol investigators determined Claycomb was at fault in a crash that killed Robert Melanson, 58, and Cindi Melanson, 57, both of Longmont.

Claycomb, who lived in Firestone at the time of the crash, was driving a BMW south on the Diagonal Highway on Oct. 10, 2020, when he struck the Melansons' Ford F-150 pickup truck as they were crossing the Diagonal Highway while traveling east on Oxford Road.

The impact caused both vehicles to roll and catch fire. Both Robert and Cindi Melanson were declared dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.

Claycomb was able to get out of his car and suffered only minor injuries.

Initial reports from the state patrol noted Claycomb did not appear to be intoxicated and would have technically had the right of way with the Melansons at a stop sign on Oxford Road. However, according to the affidavit, investigators did a crash reconstruction and determined Claycomb was driving more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The crash reconstruction determined that the Melansons stopped at the stop sign and proceeded through the intersection when Claycomb was still more than 700 feet away.

During the four-day trial, attorneys presented different crash reconstruction reports that had different conclusions of Claycomb's speed. But prosecutors said during closing arguments Friday morning that even the low end of the estimates put Claycomb well above the speed limit.

"This is not just regular speeding, this is not careless driving, this is utter devastation," Boulder County Deputy District Attorney McKenna Mayfield said during closing arguments Friday morning. "The defendant obliterated that Ford F-150. It's not the speed limit, or a little bit over the speed limit, or, 'Everyone speeds a little on the Diagonal.' This is excessive speed. This is reckless speed.

"We're not saying (Claycomb) wanted this to happen, of course not. What we are saying is he knew when he got in the car that day, he knew what going really fast risks, he knew going 105 mph risks this kind of crash, risks this kind of destruction, and he did it anyway."

But Burstein in his closing arguments said the Colorado State Patrol investigator "made a bunch of mistakes" and that their expert believes Claycomb was going somewhere between 80 to 90 mph.

"On a 65 mph road, considering all of the factors, that is not reckless behavior," Burstein said.

Burstein also noted no other witnesses remember seeing Claycomb speeding.

"If he's going, as they believe, 40 mph over the speed limit, did he really not pass a single person that stopped and gave information to law enforcement?" Burstein said.

Burstein said Claycomb had the right of way and that he was "a heck of a lot closer to the Ford" than prosecutors alleged.

"The driver of the Ford (Robert Melanson) saw the BMW coming, he made a decision after seeing him coming, he made the decision to accelerate as fast as his truck could possibly accelerate to try and beat that BMW," Burstein said. "Had (Robert Melanson) hit the brake, the accident would not have occurred.

Added Burstein, "When there is a tragic situation like this and people lose their lives, they want someone to blame. The family wanted someone to blame, and they blamed Mr. Claycomb."

But Mayfield countered that the Melansons should have been able to safely cross if Claycomb was not driving so recklessly.

"Mr. Melanson thought he had all the time in the world to cross that road, and he should have," Mayfield said. "He had no idea the defendant was blazing down the road at 105 mph, he couldn't have predicted that. But what you can predict is there are going to be cars crossing the Diagonal at intersections, and going 105 mph down that road is not safe. But the defendant took the lives of two people, and it had nothing to do with the right of way. It was his speed."