Split verdicts finds Torch River shooting defendant not guilty on most serious counts

Mar. 19—BELLAIRE — A jury on Friday found a Missouri woman not guilty on two most serious of four charges, after a five-day trial in which more than a dozen witnesses testified about an argument at a Torch River boat launch where one woman was shot.

Lauren Marie Hunter, 36, of St. Louis, who testified in her own defense Thursday, showed no emotion as the jury read out the verdict, though was later visibly shaking in her chair at the defense table.

Hunter stood trial in 13th Circuit Court, charged with felonious assault with intent to murder, two firearms charges and operating while intoxicated, after prosecutors said she shot Maizy Gleason, 20, of Grand Rapids, during an argument in the summer of 2021.

The jury on Friday evening, after deliberating for four and a half hours inside the Antrim County Courthouse, found Hunter guilty of a concealed weapons violation and driving while under the influence, and not guilty of the other two charges.

Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter and attorney Scott Rosenblum, a member of Hunter's Missouri-based defense team, both gave their closing arguments Friday morning and the jury began deliberating at about 1 p.m.

Gleason, who was shot in the chest Aug. 10 and survived, was with her boyfriend and three of their friends on the last day of a camping vacation, when they encountered Hunter and her husband, Jack Hunter, at the Torch River boat launch.

The Hunters were also vacationing, and had their two children along, ages 12 and 7, for a fishing trip on the Chain of Lakes.

Both groups were in the process of taking their boats out of the water at 7:30 p.m. on a hot summer evening with a storm in the forecast, when Lauren Hunter walked away from the dock to retrieve her Cadillac Escalade and boat trailer and on the way traded insults with Gleason.

Rosenblum said his client, while inside her vehicle, held a .38 caliber handgun up to the window in full view of Gleason not as a threat, but rather as a way to urge Gleason to leave the family alone.

"Lauren had no intention of shooting anyone, not 'till she was attacked," Rosenblum said.

Gleason acknowledged in her testimony Tuesday she punched Hunter in the head when she saw the gun in Hunter's hand.

Rossiter, in his closing argument said he believed when Hunter held the gun up inside her SUV, that was the moment the crime occurred.

"The crime started when Lauren Hunter started brandishing that pistol," Rossiter said.

"Load and go became lock and load," Rossiter added, during a final rebuttal of Rosenblum's closing argument.

The comment was made in reference to Lauren Hunter testifying she'd said, "Load and go, load and go," as she walked through the parking lot on her way to retrieve her vehicle, to which Gleason reportedly replied, "You're not the f---ing parking lot police."

Rosenblum cast aspersions on local law enforcement, stating witnesses at the scene were not sequestered from one another, allowing them to collaborate on their accounts of what happened.

He also questioned the results of Hunter's blood alcohol test — showing .17, more than twice the legal limit for driving —suggesting the process was compromised, either by incompetence or something more devious.

"We don't even know if it was Lauren's blood that was tested," he said.

Rossiter said those accusations were both ridiculous and unsubstantiated.

Jack Hunter, who is trained as a firefighter and a paramedic, testified Thursday that he was speaking with Gleason's boyfriend and another of Gleason's friends at the time of the shooting and did not witness it, though did provide emergency aid to Gleason, witnesses said.

A video captured by a security camera installed at a nearby business was played in court, and repeatedly referred to by the defense and the prosecution.

Members of the jury, eight women and six men, which included two alternates, gave no indication which arguments from the defense or prosecution held sway, when rendering their verdict.

Judge Thomas Power, who presided over the trial, did provide information on the definition of self-defense in his jury instructions and thanked the jury for their service.

"It was efficiency and commitment you gave to this process," Power said.

A sentencing date has yet to be set, though Power said it would likely be in about a month.

First offense OWI in Michigan can include a penalty of a $100 to $500 fine and up to 93 days in jail plus license restrictions; a concealed weapons violation is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a $2,500 fine, according to Michigan Compiled Laws.