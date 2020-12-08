SPLUNK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Splunk, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) common stock between October 21, 2020 and December 2, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 2, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

After the markets closed on December 2, 2020, Splunk stunned the market when it announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. These results fell short of annual recurring and total revenue estimates, and Splunk reported a loss of 7 cents per share versus an expected gain of 8 cents per share. Splunk’s forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 was also lower than expected. Numerous analysts have already downgraded the stock and cut their price targets. This includes JPMorgan, who was “blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October on the heels of an upbeat analyst day 10 days prior to the quarter close,” on October 21, 2020, “at which the company reaffirmed guidance and stated that it was excited about near-term and long-term growth prospects.”

On this news, shares of Splunk common stock plummeted, closing at just $158.03 per share on December 3, 2020, down over 23% from the December 2, 2020 closing price of $205.91 per share.

The complaint, filed on December 4, 2020, alleges that the defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Splunk common stock during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


