Is Splunk (SPLK) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners' top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of this year.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) is one of them. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) is a software company. In the last three months, Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock gained 6%. Here is what the fund said:

"Our largest new position is Splunk Inc. (SPLK$138.373). Splunk typifies one of our favorite types of opportunities: a company well positioned secularly that is facing short-term business pressures. We believe there’s the opportunity to profit as the business normalizes and then compound capital beyond that. SPLK is a leading provider of security software, a growing market due to exploding cyber threats. Splunk is in the middle of a multi-year business model transition that has negatively impacted financials and increased uncertainty. We believe we are finally past the worst of the transition with revenues troughing in FY2020. We expect the company to return to positive free cash flow generation in the second half of this year. SPLK trades at half the multiple of comparables. We believe that gap will close as the market gets more certainty that the transition is working. The stock recently jumped on the announcement that Silver Lake, an excellent tech investor, invested $1B in a convertible senior note and the company announced a $1B repurchase authorization. We believe the stock is worth well more than its old high (~$2204) creating significant upside potential for those patient enough to hold through the transition."

In August, we published an article revealing that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was one of the 5 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on.

In Q1 2021, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock decreased by about 13% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in SPLK's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

