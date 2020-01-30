SPM Adds Centretek, Expanding Premier Client Base and Agency Capabilities in Consumer Health and Digital Marketing

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To grow its capabilities and meet the rapidly accelerating needs of its clients, SPM Marketing & Communications has expanded its digital strategy and development capabilities through the acquisition and close integration of Centretek, a premier East Coast digital agency. The combined services of SPM and Centretek will provide their clients a full range of creative and technology-based digital services and expand the combined agency's reach across the health sector.

Established in 1983, SPM is a recognized leader in healthcare marketing and has partnered with more than 300 hospitals, health systems, and health-related businesses to develop stand-out brands and drive business results. SPM has worked with many of the top healthcare organizations across the U.S., including The University of Kansas Health System, Emory Healthcare, University of Iowa Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, UTMB Health, University of Chicago Medicine, Rush, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Chicago Department of Public Health, and many others.

Centretek has been in the business of health marketing for 14 years and is well-known for building deep enterprise websites, microsites, landing pages and bringing to life unique digital marketing experiences from strategy to content creation, delivery, optimization, and results-based analytics. Centretek also partners with many of healthcare's most innovative and leading companies, including Johns Hopkins, UMass Memorial Health Care, Rush, MU Health Care, Inova, as well as currently shared clients with SPM such as Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Patti Winegar, SPM's CEO, said, "We are extremely excited to further deliver on our clients' goals as they address the changing needs of consumers and consumer-brand experience. Centretek's proven ability to solve complex digital and web challenges with strategic, efficient, and effective digital content is a perfect complement to SPM's strengths of award-winning strategic branding and marketing."

"The people, passion, and fit of our two agencies' cultures will help raise the bar for our combined family of clients," said Glen Doss, VP Business Development at Centretek. "In addition, SPM's proprietary consumer insights & research, and in-house broadcast, digital search, and programmatic media planning and buying will further add to our ability to deliver a fully-integrated solution to our current and future clients. This is a continued and planned evolution from which both our agencies' clients will benefit almost immediately."

In April 2018, Los Angeles-based Corridor Capital made a strategic investment in SPM to support SPM's continued expansion and development of its specialized marketing services offerings across targeted healthcare verticals. "The SPM team continues to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry and its clients. In SPM and Centretek we have found partners who share a focus on health and healthcare, and a similar and strong culture, ambition, and reputation for building best-in-class solutions," said Craig Enenstein, Corridor Capital's Managing Partner.

To learn more about this new partnership, contact Bill Tourlas, Chief Growth Officer, at tourlas@spmmarketing.com.