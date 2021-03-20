  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Spoiled, ungrateful millionaires:' Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview divides Britons and Americans

Adela Suliman and Daniel Arkin and Sara Mhaidli and Suzanne Ciechalski and Molly Hunter
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON — The explosive interview given by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, gripped millions of viewers in the United States and the United Kingdom alike this month.

Touching on mental health, race, finances and the couple's public family fallout, the blockbuster program has created an ongoing media frenzy of intrigue over what goes on behind palace walls.

But the reactions to the interview have revealed another divide: distinct cultural sensibilities on both sides of the Atlantic.

While the self-exiled royals received mostly favorable press coverage and social media commentary in America, in Britain, the couple's confessions were met with more than a dollop of disapproval.

Some U.K. tabloids branded the pair "selfish," "nauseating" and said the interview was harmful to the queen, as they derided the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for going against the traditional British "stiff upper lip" stance to expose personal family matters to the American media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

In doing so, the argument goes, they reduced the more than 1,000-year-old institution of the monarchy to celebrity talk show fodder.

"This interview has removed all remaining sympathy I had for the couple," Mark Graham, 52, an educational trainer from Cambridgeshire in eastern England told NBC News.

"I thought it was very staged and calculated. Most definitely one-sided and targeted."

Far from damaging the monarchy, Graham said, the "sorry affair" had only reinforced the royal family's standing and popularity in Britain.

For Pauline Farren, 50, originally from London but now living in Ireland, her sympathies also lie with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals.

"I was disgusted with them. I dislike Meghan intensely and feel sorry for Harry," she said. "It was extremely classless to air their dirty linen in public after all the royal family have done for them."

The timing was also provocative, she added.

"Prince Philip is very ill in hospital and the timing couldn't have been worse, we are in the middle of a pandemic," she said. "They look like spoiled, ungrateful millionaires."

Philip, 99, was discharged from a London hospital Tuesday, returning to Windsor Castle after a month of treatment for an unspecified infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

An opinion poll by YouGov published after the interview found it had hurt the popularity of the two royals, with 48 percent of Britons now viewing Harry negatively — a drop of 15 points since the start of March. It also marked the first time approval had dipped into negative territory for the prince.

Meghan fared worse: only 3 in 10 people in the U.K. now hold a positive opinion of her, the poll found.

Across the pond, however, it was seemingly another story.

"The first thought I had, watching Meghan Markle, was that she was so genuine. I was immediately struck by her clarity, and that she was telling the absolute truth about her experiences," said Chris Pluto, 44, a line cook at a restaurant in Pittsburgh.

Pluto said Meghan showed "courage" for speaking about her mental health, an approach that resonated and sparked empathy among many Americans.

"That made me cry. I felt that experience. I felt the honesty of what she was saying," Pluto added.

The Duchess said during the interview that the pressure of royal life had, at times, left her feeling suicidal. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore," she told Winfrey.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

Former first lady Michelle Obama, singer Beyoncé and White House press secretary Jen Psaki were among the Americans to applaud Meghan for speaking openly about race and mental health.

"It seems to me that the U.S. is far more open to discussing important issues relating to mental health and racism. Britain has a tendency to look the other way," British author and Meghan biographer Sean Smith said.

"Over here in the U.K., we spent far too much time discussing the hurt feelings of TV host Piers Morgan," he added.

Morgan said on-air that he doubted some of Meghan's comments and later quit hosting a morning show to "spend more time with my opinions," he tweeted. Britain's broadcasting regulator Ofcom has received more than 57,000 complaints from the public about his comments, so far.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga on Oct. 26, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool via Getty Images file)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with students during a visit to Tupou College in Tonga on Oct. 26, 2018. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool via Getty Images file)

For Brittney Watters, 31, a communications manager for the Fresno Unified School District in California, the royal interview "was so relatable."

"What Meghan Markle was talking about has happened to me. I'm not a celebrity. I'm an everyday, middle class working person," she said.

"I've experienced racism, oppression. I've experienced having thoughts of suicide, feeling exhausted and tired of my efforts as a Black woman — constantly trying to fight against the system."

Meghan said that a royal insider had expressed "concerns" to Harry about how dark the skin of their children might be. The couple declined to name the individual, but Winfrey later said that Harry had made clear it was neither the queen nor Philip.

Reflecting its traditionally stoic attitude, Buckingham Palace issued a 61-word statement in response to the interview.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," it said. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Harry's brother, Prince William, batted away the race allegations, telling reporters in London on March 11: "We're very much not a racist family."

But that only served to fuel the appetite of the press and the public in both countries for more on the family drama.

Image: Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit inside Westminster Abbey as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service (Phil Harris / AFP - Getty Images file)
Image: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit inside Westminster Abbey as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service (Phil Harris / AFP - Getty Images file)

The queen's standing among Britons, however, remains relatively undented, with 4 in 5 people liking her, according to the YouGov poll. William and his wife, Kate, also remain hugely popular — with about three-quarters of Britons giving them favorable reviews.

Londoner Adie Perkins said that following the royal revelations, he was sure the institution would "find a way of getting over it" as "there's too much love for the monarchy," but added that he found the interview "pretty shocking" and was left with little sympathy for Meghan and Harry.

Not all Britons are royalists.

An #abolishthemonarchy hashtag trended on Twitter after the interview, among those who support a republic.

For biographer Smith, little could or should change about the monarchy while Elizabeth II reigns, and attempts to pit transatlantic family members against one another are unhelpful.

"In my opinion, nothing will change while the queen is on the throne ... she deserves respect," he said.

"For me, that respect includes the media not weaponizing her as a sweet little granny against Meghan. They are both women of substance and deserve to be treated accordingly."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Gogglebox' hit with Ofcom complaints after Meghan and Harry jokes

    'Gogglebox' made jokes about Harry and Meghan, as well as the rest of the royal family, while discussing the couple's bombshell interview.

  • Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

    The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations. Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground. He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war. The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart. He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it. Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria. The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

  • Your Burning Questions from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview — Answered

    What's Meghan and Harry's real wedding anniversary — and what exactly is "the firm?"

  • Browns' Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son back in hospital with 'significant bleeding'

    "We're frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer."

  • Meghan's Email to the Palace About the Kate Crying Rumor Was Just Made Public

    This is hard to read.

  • 26-Year-Old Hopes to Be First Woman with Down Syndrome in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

    Mikayla Holmgren already made history by competing in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After a predawn Interstate 95 crash in Miami, the driver jumped to her death, FHP said

    The woman who was found dead in the street at Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Place around 4:15 a.m. Saturday had just been in a crash on Interstate 95.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • The Tell-All Oprah Interview That Could Be Even Bigger Than Meghan & Harry's

    Although there aren't any official plans yet, a source told ﻿Entertainment Tonight ,...

  • Kelly Ripa Owned a Troll Who Shamed Mark Consuelos Over a Shirtless Instagram Photo

    "He's a multitasker."

  • Prince William & Prince Harry Reportedly Find It 'Complicated' to Have Father Prince Charles as Their Boss

    The media is so focused on Prince Harry being on the outs with his family, but everyone might be missing the bigger picture — he’s not the only one who struggles with having a relationship with his father, Prince Charles. That’s the one area Harry might have in common with his brother, Prince William. It […]

  • Atlanta spa shootings suspect was turned in by parents: 'There are conflicting emotions' when families call authorities

    "We were contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son, so we met with them," said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds. “They were very distraught, and they were very helpful in this apprehension."

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • What Scott Gottlieb Thinks About The Heated Exchange Between Anthony Fauci And Rand Paul

    Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb commented on the heated mask debate between Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, noting "both made valid points." What Paul Argues: During a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday, Paul accused Fauci of parading "around in two masks for show." The Republican Senator from Kentucky argued multiple scientific studies conclude the odds of someone who is fully vaccinated or has fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection catching the virus again is "virtually" zero. Fauci himself is fully vaccinated. "There's virtually 0% chance you're going to get it and you're telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you're defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated," CNBC quoted Paul as saying. See also: What You Need to Know About Your COVID-19 Stimulus Check Paul further notes that continued mask mandates even after vaccination are contributing to vaccine skepticism. "You want people to get the vaccine? Give them a reward, instead of telling them that the nanny state's going to be there for three more years and you've got to wear a mask forever. People don't want to hear it, and there's no science behind it," he said. Related Link: Ex-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb On COVID-19: 'Things Will Be Normal In The Spring And Summer' Fauci's Argument: Fauci said that masks are required because of the emergence of new variants that are known to evade some of the vaccines, particularly the one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). "In the South African study conducted by [Johnson & Johnson], they found that people who were infected with wild type and were exposed to the variant in South Africa, the 351, it was as if they had never been infected before, they had no protection," Fauci said. The CDC said in revised guidelines in March that fully vaccinated individuals can safely meet with others indoors without masks or social distancing. The guidelines also note that fully vaccinated individuals (with few exceptions) who are potentially exposed to the virus do not need to be isolated unless they start to show symptoms. Gottlieb: April And May Will Look Different: By many measures, March was supposed to be a "difficult month" but as the vaccine campaign continues uninterrupted, April and May will "look much more clear." Within a few weeks, it could be "obvious" that masks may be safely removed, Gottlieb, a Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) board member said. "Right now it is not quite as obvious," he said. Regardless, people will choose if they want to wear a mask or not, particularly in indoor settings. 'Not Worried' About U.K. Variant: The B.1.1.7 variant, commonly referred to as the U.K. variant, is not contributing to a surge of infection despite its status as a variant of concern, Gottlieb said. "You are not seeing a sharp uptick like we expected which is an indication that the prior immunity that we have combined with vaccination is enough to quell B.1.1.7," he said. The new variant called B.1.526 discovered in New York is a "cause of concern" while an uptick in Michigan might be a function of slower vaccination progress, he said. Looking forward to the post-summer months, it is possible that the virus' momentum picks up again and some of the mitigation initiatives removed in the summer months could be put back into place. (Photo: Sen. Rand Paul/Courtesy of his office; Dr. Anthony Fauci, photo by Andrea Hanks/The White House) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Cohen & Company's Daniel Cohen Talks eToro Deal, Peak SPAC Mania, MoreJPMorgan's Beverage Pair Trade: Buy Keurig Dr Pepper, Sell Molson Coors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Revealing Her Kourtney Kardashian Ultimatum

    Scott Disick talked about his split with Sofia Richie on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Read how Sofia feels about the conversation below.

  • Square’s Cash App vulnerable to hackers, customers claim: 'They're completely ghosting you'

    Without warning, hackers drained every dollar of cash, stock, or bitcoin out of accounts linked to Cash App, Square's (SQ)’s popular payments platform, six of its customers told Yahoo Finance.

  • "Uh oh": Sean Hannity didn't realize they were back from commercial...

    It’s extremely rare that we willingly type Sean Hannity’s name here at The A.V. Club since our doctors told us how much it raises our blood pressure. But sometimes you have to laugh at what stresses you out to take away its power. Thankfully, Hannity—who allegedly can still eat at Olive Garden—gave us the perfect opportunity to do that Thursday night when he was caught unawares that his Fox News program propaganda had returned from commercial break.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:How do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads4 steps to reaching Biden’s goal of a July 4th with much greater freedom from COVID-19 William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.