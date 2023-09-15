'Spoiler Alert': House Democrat Clowns McCarthy's GOP 'Circus' Tactics

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) scorched House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his GOP “circus” in an all-out roast that mocked him over a possible government shutdown and his call to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“We are 15 days from a government shutdown that will impact millions of working people and Speaker Kevin McCarthy can not even get his own party to pass any significant pieces of legislation,” said Frost on Thursday as the clock ticks down to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month.

“And the cherry on top of all of this is that instead of getting to work to fund the government, they’re trying to impeach Hunter Biden, I think, which, spoiler alert, is not the president of the United States.”

Frost’s jab is in response to McCarthy directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry into the president despite Republicans not showing any direct evidence linking Biden to his son’s business deals.

The speaker’s announcement arrived amid a looming threat of a shutdown as far-right Republicans threaten to file a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker, knocking him for not backing lower spending.

“So America, in 15 days from now, when our country comes to a halt, remember who did this to you: Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the extremist House Republicans, who care more about themselves and their politics than you,” Frost said.

Frost: Instead of getting to work to fund the government, they're trying to impeach Hunter Biden, I think, which, spoiler alert, is not the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/Xhj6kFVe69 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2023

Related...