Spokane County corrections officer arrested for alleged sexual contact with female inmate

Jun. 22—A Spokane County Detention Services corrections officer was arrested Thursday after detectives believe he had sexual contact with a female inmate.

Drew S. Seiffert, 32, was charged with four counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The charges stem from Dec. 13, when an inmate alleged he saw a corrections officer and a female inmate have inappropriate sexual contact the day before, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

The information was reported to the Detention Services Administration, which looked into the incident, the sheriff's office said. Seiffert was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Detention Services also reported the information to the Sheriff's Office, and the Sexual Assault Unit and Major Crimes detectives started an investigation.

The female inmate initially denied any inappropriate contact or relationship with Seiffert, but admitted she had consensual sexual contact with Seiffert after more evidence came out, the release said.

It is illegal in Washington for an employee or contract personnel of a corrections facility to engage in sexual conduct with a person residing in a facility or under correctional supervision, the release said.

Seiffert was listed in the jail roster Thursday afternoon.