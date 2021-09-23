Spokane County judge back on Gallina case

Sep. 23—ASOTIN — The trial of a former Asotin County judge charged with sexual misconduct has come full circle.

The first judge appointed to handle the Scott D. Gallina case will be returning to the bench for the trial, according to an order signed Wednesday and filed in Asotin County Superior Court.

Spokane County Judge Michael Price should be familiar with the background after presiding over Gallina's initial bond hearing, arraignment and status hearings in 2019, following the former judge's arrest at the courthouse in April of that year.

Gallina, 57, is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties with sexual motivation and third-degree assaults for his alleged misconduct while he was the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties. He has pleaded innocent to all charges and remains free on bond awaiting trial.

The trial has been delayed multiple times because of the pandemic, with a revolving door of judges and attorneys on both sides agreeing to continue the proceedings.

Price originally recused himself from the high-profile case after the 2020 general election, when a new Asotin County Superior Court judge took office. Newly elected Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns had a conflict of interest and immediately recused herself, and asked the Administrative Office of the Courts to find another judge.

In the months that followed, Walla Walla County Judge Scott Wolfram was appointed and later removed at the request of the defense. Another Walla Walla County judge took over, but Brandon Johnson recused himself after handling a case in the Asotin County Courthouse and meeting some of the alleged victims. Earlier this month, Yakima County Judge Jeffery Swan was removed at the request of the prosecutors, and Olympia court officials went back to square one.

Price will be handling all future hearings and overseeing the trial, which is expected to begin sometime in 2022. No date has been set, and several motions are still on the table. The trial will take place in Asotin County.

Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite are handling the prosecution on behalf of the Attorney General's Office, and Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley are representing Gallina.

