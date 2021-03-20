Spokane County man faces 16 counts related suspected child pornography stash

Maggie Quinlan, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 19—A 67-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography this week remains under investigation, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release.

While arresting Gerald R. Fox for suspicion of malicious mischief earlier this month, a Spokane County deputy saw what appeared to be child pornography in the man's home, according to the release.

Fox now faces 16 counts of owning and dealing in child pornography, according to court documents.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for service March 1 at a home in the 10900 block of North Newport Highway that led to Fox's arrest. As deputies took him into custody, one asked Fox if he wanted deputies to lock his doors before he would be transported to Spokane County Jail. Fox said yes and gave the deputy permission to go inside to grab keys off of a table, according to the release.

On the table, the deputy saw printed child pornography in plain sight, the release said. Realizing the image would be evidence in a new investigation, the deputy left immediately, according to the release.

While Fox was in jail on suspicion of malicious mischief, detectives in the Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit investigated his suspected ownership of child porn and now believe he was dealing in child porn for years, the release said.

Prosecutors are moving forward with the case as detectives continue to investigate, the release said.

