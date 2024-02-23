Spokane High School's Aden Pense receives Student of the Week honor

The votes have been counted and we have another student to celebrate in this round's Student of the Week.

This week the readers have chosen Aden Pense of Spokane High School. Though only a sophomore, he is enrolled in both Advanced Placement Biology and AP Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry.

Beyond the classroom, Pense is also the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter parliamentarian and is running for district office after attending the FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas. His participation in Scholar Bowl has also led to many top 10 finishes this year alone.

Student of the Week is a new initiative by the News-Leader to highlight the academic achievements of local area high school students. Nominations for students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement and community service are gathered from administrators at participating districts in the Ozarks.

The readers voted for who they thought were the best of the best in our poll.

The Feb. 19 nominees were ...

Rachel Smith, Springfield Public Schools’ Study Alternative Center: Rachel is described as a role model to her peers. She demonstrates an outstanding attitude and is always willing to help others. Beyond making good grades, she leads by example by being respectful and polite in all her interactions.

