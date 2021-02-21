Spokane Major Crimes detectives overwhelmed by number of homicides in 2020

Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

Feb. 21—The 21 homicides in Spokane last year overwhelmed the Major Crimes Unit, requiring police officers from other units to help .

The last time Spokane had this many killings was in 2002, with 23 homicides. For Sgt. Zac Storment, the increase led to overworked detectives who were unable to take on other investigations.

In an average year, Spokane major crimes detectives would respond to a homicide about every two months. Major Crimes detectives also investigate shootings by other law enforcement agencies and suspicious suicides, along with robberies, assaults and bank robberies.

"I guess that's kind of what changed in 2020. We had to pare it down to almost exclusively homicides," Storment said.

A homicide investigation has a lead detective along with a scene detective, who is responsible for evidence collection and following that evidence through forensics, Storment said. There is also a "supporting cast" of officers who can help canvas the scene or take witness statements, he said.

Processing a homicide scene can take six to 14 hours, he said. Then the periphery officers are free to take on other cases, he said.

"They kind of cycle through with that with the hope that there will be time between the homicides," Storment said of detectives taking lead roles.

A straightforward homicide, where the suspect is quickly identified, takes the lead detective at least a month before they are comfortable taking on other work, Storment said. More involved cases often take several months or more, he said.

There are nine detectives in the major crimes unit and two specialists who handle vehicular felonies.

The first homicide of 2020, the death of Michael Hermann, occurred on Jan. 20.

"I remember this homicide, and to me, it seems like it was years ago," Storment said. "2020 for whatever reason, time seemed to stretch out on us where the year just kept going and felt like it would never end."

The next homicide came 10 days later. April was the first month of 2020 without at least two killings, Storment said.

"The thing to keep in mind is, in between all this, there's shootings where people are not dying, that are just about a homicide, that we still have to go deal with," Storment said.

The intersection of Fifth Avenue and Freya Street was a repeat shooting scene where detectives put evidence placards on walls that had old evidence placards on them, Storment said.

Often, drive-by shootings are just inches away from becoming homicides, Storment said.

In the past, the Major Crimes sergeants have tried to make sure detectives have just one homicide on their plate at a time, but Storment said he doesn't think that is realistic anymore.

New detectives to the unit have worked three homicides their first year, something Storment said he never thought he would have seen happen earlier in his career.

"You get to the point where you start worrying about them," he said of his detectives.

In a normal year, Major Crimes detectives assist on all shootings where there is a likelihood of death, but this year, if it looked like the victim could survive, the patrol unit might not even call them, he said.

"That's kind of embarrassing to say, but we've reached that threshold," Storment said.

Other detective units, like the property crime unit, are having to pick up more investigations of robberies and serious assaults that major crimes was too busy to handle, Storment said.

"I guess that kind of brings to mind the example that Spokane does not, never has done, a great job of investigating all property crimes. There's just too many of them," Storment said. "Now that's even getting worse because the detectives trying to handle that are having to catch our overflow."

Storment said patrol officers have done a great job picking up more lengthy investigations than in the past, but it does slow down their response times.

Despite the drastic increase in homicides over the prior year, 19 of the 21 homicides are considered solved, according to the police department.

Even with the high solve rate in his unit, Storment said he fears there could be a breaking point if homicides don't decline, causing future cases to get less attention.

While detectives work hard to bring killers to justice, families still are left devastated.

"It doesn't bring anybody any peace," Storment said. "It doesn't bring anybody any satisfaction whether they're solved or not. I think that whole closure thing is a joke for any family that has gone through it."

Stats from the pandemic: Crime and punishment

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed how people lived the past year. Like with so much else, police have reported major changes in crime and public safety data. Some crime categories increased significantly and others fell. Crime statistics often fluctuate from year-to-year without a known reason for it. Here is how public safety data changed during the pandemic in Spokane County. — Read more »

Spokane homicide data

This year homicide victims were, in general, older than their killers. The median age among the 21 victims was 34, seven years older than the median age of suspected killers. Suspects and victims were almost uniformly male. Females were more likely to be victims than suspects. — Read more »

Recommended Stories

  • Djokovic inches closer to Nadal, Federer with 18th Grand Slam title

    There were no surprises in Rod Laver Arena this year. A day after budding superstar Naomi Osaka won the women's Australian Open, mainstay Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall tournament on the men's side Sunday, defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time. The moment @DjokerNole claims his 9th #AusOpen title.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/2sQVBGF0Wv — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 21, 2021 Djokovic and Medvedev, who used to practice together, offered each other effusive praise in their post-match speeches, with Djokovic telling his younger opponent "it's a matter of time" before he'll hoist in his own Grand Slam trophy. The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory, as well — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them, and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayAmerican politicians hide behind the palace wallsSNL tries to coax apologies out of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, Gina Carano in latest cold open

  • A Biden official says the White House's response to the SolarWinds attack may come within weeks

    President Joe Biden's administration may respond to the SolarWinds attack within weeks, a national security advisor told CNN on Friday.

  • Matthews scores 2 more, NHL-leading Leafs beat Canadiens

    Auston Matthews scored twice to increase his NHL-leading goals total to 18 and added two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “The recipe for our success has been us competing and working hard,” Matthews said. Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Travis Boyd and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 30 saves.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

    A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said. Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field.

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • ‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

    Comments described on social media as ‘beyond parody’

  • Even Luka Doncic doesn’t think Luka Doncic deserves to be an All-Star starter

    The Dallas Mavericks’ third-year star talks about his “controversial” All-Star starting spot.

  • Donald Trump to speak at CPAC in first major public appearance since leaving office

    Trump is expected to talk about the future of the GOP and Biden's immigration policies when he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference.

  • A Labour Party group with links to Keir Starmer is being investigated for failing to declare financial backers

    EXCLUSIVE: Labour Together is under investigation by the Electoral Commission after failing to declare over £800,000 worth of donations in time.

  • Sahara dust chokes Senegal's capital, disrupts fishing

    A cloud of dust brought by dry winds from the Sahara has settled over much of West and Central Africa, reducing visibility, choking residents, and disrupting fishing in the Senegal's capital Dakar. Each year, dry, dusty winds sweep in from the Sahara and cover much of West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea. "Those who have toddlers with poor health like mine, who is not yet one year old, cannot work properly," said Khoudia Ndiaye, who sells fish at a market in Dakar.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert was slammed on Twitter for bungling the basics of the Constitution

    The freshman congresswoman tweeted that "protecting and defending the Constitution doesn't mean trying to rewrite the parts you don't like."

  • Extreme Cold Killed Texans in Their Bedrooms, Vehicles and Backyards

    SAN ANTONIO — Carrol Anderson spent much of his life in southeast Texas, where the most feared natural disasters spin up from the Gulf of Mexico during the warm months of hurricane season. But last week, Anderson, a 75-year-old who breathed with the help of oxygen tanks, knew that a different kind of storm was heading his way. To prepare, he ordered a fresh supply of oxygen that his stepdaughter said never arrived. There was a spare tank, however, in the pickup outside his one-story brick house in Crosby, Texas, just northeast of Houston. So when Anderson, an Army veteran who went by Andy, was found dead inside his truck Tuesday, his stepdaughter figured he had gone outside to retrieve it. His main tank, back in the house, runs on electricity, and the power had gone out the night before as a deadly cold descended on much of Texas. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times While the final tally could be much higher, Anderson was among at least 58 people who died in storm-affected areas stretching to Ohio, victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, car crashes, drownings, house fires and hypothermia. In Galveston County, along the Texas Gulf Coast, the authorities said two residents had died from exposure to the cold and one person from possible carbon monoxide poisoning. Four other deaths remained under investigation and were possibly linked to the frigid weather. County Judge Mark Henry, the county’s top elected official, said he would have evacuated some of his most vulnerable residents before the winter storm had he known that power outages would plunge the county into darkness for a few days. He said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, had warned only of rolling blackouts. Instead, most residents were without power for at least 48 hours. “We would have been happy to order an evacuation if we’d been told Sunday the power was going to go out and stay out for four days,” he said, noting the county is more accustomed to ordering evacuations before hurricanes. A spokeswoman for ERCOT said Friday that the surge in demand stressed the power grid, a crisis so dire that the “local utilities were not able to rotate the outages.” At its height, about 4 million Texans were without power this week as temperatures plummeted to the teens and single digits. About 165,000 remained without electricity on Friday, though millions were still without running water or under notices to boil their tap water. Still, there were signs of relief. In hard-hit Austin, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Friday that more than 1 million gallons of water would arrive over the next two days. The city plans to set up distribution centers, and Cronk said water would be delivered to the city’s most vulnerable citizens, such as older people and those without homes. Greg Meszaros, the director of Austin’s water utility, said he expected that most residents would have their water pressure restored over the weekend. Boil water advisories should be lifted sometime next week, he said. Coming into clearer view were the dimensions of a public health crisis exacerbated by poverty, desperation and, in some cases, a lack of understanding of cold-weather safety. Texas hospitals and health providers saw more than 700 visits related to carbon monoxide poisoning between Monday and Wednesday. Thayer Smith, division chief with the Austin Fire Department, said his city had seen dozens of incidents of toxic exposure from people burning charcoal in their homes. The weather also hampered the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House on Friday said 6 million doses of coronavirus vaccines had been held up because of snowstorms across the country, creating a backlog affecting every state and throwing off the pace of vaccination appointments over the next week. In Texas, hospitals spent the week grappling with burst pipes, power outages and acute water shortages, making it difficult to care for patients. In Abilene, authorities said a man died at the Hendrick Medical Center after he was unable to get dialysis treatment at the site. Large amounts of filtered water, in addition to electricity and heat, are required to properly provide care for dialysis patients, and water at the hospital was shut down, said Cande Flores, the Abilene fire chief. Flores said that at least four people had died in Abilene as a result of the state power grid failure, including a homeless man who died from exposure to the cold, a 60-year-old man who was found dead in his home and an 86-year-old woman whose daughter found her frozen in her backyard. Elsewhere in the state, a 69-year-old man was found dead inside his home in a rural community south of San Antonio, where he lived alone. He did not have electricity, and the authorities said his bedroom was 35 degrees when they found him. In Houston, an Ethiopian immigrant died in her idling car, which was parked in her garage, where she sat while charging her phone. The woman, Etenesh Mersha, was talking to a friend when she started to feel tired. “She tried to drink water,” said Negash Desta, a relative by marriage to Mersha. “After she told her friend she couldn’t talk anymore, there was no response after that.” The friend tried to call the police in Houston but did not have an address, Desta said. The friend turned to Facebook, where she found Desta. Hours later, he eventually received a message about what had happened and alerted the police. They found an entire family, poisoned. “When they get in, they found the mother and daughter were just dead and the son and father alive. They had all fainted,” he said, adding that the car had still been running. The daughter, Rakeb Shalemu, was 7 years old. Mersha’s husband and 8-year-old son were hospitalized. Desta said that the husband has since been released and that the boy, Beimnet Shalemu, was still in the intensive critical unit. Near Houston in Conroe, Texas, an 11-year-old boy, Cristian Pineda, was found dead in his bed on Monday morning. His family had no power the night before, and the parents, the boy and his siblings had huddled together in one bedroom, Lt. James Kelemen of the Conroe Police Department said Friday. Like Anderson and Mersha and her family, Cristian was the focus of a hastily assembled GoFundMe page. It requested donations to cover the expenses of his burial in Honduras, where his family is from. It had raised more than $38,000 as of Friday afternoon. The page showed a picture of a boy in a thin red hoodie, smiling and standing in the snow. On Tuesday, while Anderson’s wife was mopping up their living room after a frozen pipe burst, he walked to the garage to try to get a generator going, hoping he could help clean up with a Shop-Vac. His wife would not know until later that he had walked to his truck in search of oxygen, said his stepdaughter, Brandi Campanile. It was 19 degrees. His spare oxygen tank, it would turn out, was empty. “He was trying to get oxygen and it was just a losing battle,” Campanile said Friday. “Texas is not meant to handle freezing temperatures. It’s not something that happens out here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The Latest: Djokovic says he did tear muscle in Australia

    Novak Djokovic says he did tear an abdominal muscle in his third-round match at the Australian Open. Now that he has won his ninth title at Melbourne Park, Djokovic clarified he was merely guessing about the severity of the injury at the time. Djokovic said that people will be able to see some of what he did to recover and be able to continue to play in Melbourne in a documentary that he has been filming and plans to release at the end of 2021.

  • Why Europe’s COVID Vaccine Passports Won’t Work

    Monica Wells / AlamyROME—Almost as soon as authorities in the Mediterranean announced that no one who has not been vaccinated for COVID-19 would be able to visit Sardinia, Cyprus, or the Greek islands this summer, fake vaccine certificates started popping up for sale on the black market for around €100 a piece. And now that Europe’s vaccination program is in full swing and the standardized state-mandated health cards one gets after receiving the COVID jabs are readily available to creative forgers to copy, it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a relatively cheap fake document could allow anyone who hasn’t been able or willing to get the actual vaccine but still wants a sunny beach holiday can sneak past entrance controls.The president of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has adamantly supported the introduction of a “COVID passport” that would allow tourists to bypass quarantines and even invasive brain-tickling swab tests if they can prove they have been inoculated. “It is a medical requirement to have a certificate proving that you have been vaccinated,” she said last week, after a measure was introduced by Greece to make vaccination passports mandatory for E.U. travel, much like it is for those traveling to many African nations to prove they have had a Yellow Fever vaccine.But the practice of standardizing this so-called "proof” of being vaccinated will take far longer than the short months leading up to summer to put in place, meaning fraudulent vaccine certificates aren’t the only issue challenging the European Union’s tentative plans to try to salvage the summer holiday season. The larger concern is that Europe’s 27 member states, which have a hard time agreeing on almost anything, will somehow come together to agree on what vaccination proof should look like in practice.Many countries are already moving forward with their own version of the special entrance permits. Denmark has already put in place a plan to offer digital vaccination passports to its citizens who are vaccinated to allow free travel within the nation. Estonia is introducing an e-yellow card, which would allow vaccinated travelers to update their health record on an app. And in Iceland, which is not part of the E.U. but which does benefit from the open-border Schengen treaty, vaccination passports are already taken in lieu of COVID-19 swab testing before arrival. Billionaire Boys Club Is Spreading COVID in ItalyPoland, Portugal, and Spain have legislation for vaccination passports ready for parliamentary votes and in Hungary “proof of immunity” in the form of vaccination or an antibody test that shows full recovery from the virus, is enough to skirt quarantine requirements. In Italy, which is going through a delicate government transition, several measures have been introduced about how to ensure the validity of such a document given the country’s experience with fraudulent organized crime. While in France, the tourism sector has accused the government of “dragging its feet” on a comprehensive plan that could include updatable digital certificates in lieu of a passport that could include a traveler’s COVID history, from tests to immunity.The U.K., now shut out of the E.U. thanks to Brexit, is also considering its own brand of immunity proof that would allow vaccinated people to go to restaurants, pubs and—if other countries allow—the airport.But the introduction of a vaccine passport or any such document that would deem someone “immune” goes beyond just the obvious challenge of logistics. The mere fact that only the wealthy countries currently have the best access to vaccines and testing cuts out an entire segment of the population from even dreaming about hitting the road to Europe, making discrimination another issue the E.U. may be willingly fostering by requiring vaccines as a shortcut to holidays.Many companies across Europe, and even the Vatican in Rome, have warned that employees risk losing their jobs if they refuse a shot that they make sure are available. But there are countless other countries that have not yet been able to get their vaccination programs rolling due to supply shortages thanks to wealthier countries gobbling up the vials, and which just don’t yet have the sort of infrastructure in place to even provide vaccines to the willing, let alone require the skeptical to get inoculated.But none of these efforts to return to normalcy will work unless all countries agree to recognize proof of immunity, whether by antibodies or one of the many vaccines. “For certificates to work internationally, they must be recognized by countries around the world,” Sweden’s social minister, Lena Hallengren, said this week. And that may yet prove to be the biggest challenge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • After 170 years, the America's Cup still eludes Britain

    Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.

  • Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole

    President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Biden, who served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades, arrived Saturday afternoon at the Watergate complex where Dole, 97, and his wife, Elizabeth, have maintained a longtime residence. The White House described Dole as a “close friend” of the president.

  • The cloned baby ferret bringing hope to a species

    Cute, furry and a scientific first.Meet Elizabeth-Ann: the first ever cloned black-footed ferret, and first ever clone of an endangered species in the United States.She was born on December 10th last year, using the frozen cells of a long-deceased black-footed ferret called Willa.That's according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.This particular type of ferret was believed to be extinct until a rancher in Wyoming discovered some near his property in 1981. Scientists in Colorado say these efforts to recover endangered species will help increase genetic diversity and disease resistance.

  • US plane scatters engine debris over Denver homes

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.