Spokane man arrested in Lewiston faces assault charges

Oct. 28—A Spokane man arrested in Lewiston will be extradited back to Spokane County to face first-degree assault charges relating to an alleged shooting.

Dumont P. Whitt, 47, was charged with grand theft and unlawful possession of a firearm in Nez Perce County.

A white Cadillac allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Main Street and 21st Street at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in Lewiston. A Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped the vehicle on the 2100 block of East Main and, while he was talking with the driver, he allegedly noticed the smell of marijuana. Other officers arrived, including units from the Lewiston Police Department, and the deputy spoke with the passenger, later identified as Whitt, according to the probable cause affidavit.

While the vehicle was being searched, the deputy allegedly found the butt of a black pistol wedged between the passenger seat and the console. Whitt was then placed in handcuffs along with the driver. The deputy was concerned the two were concealing items because neither one mentioned the firearm. "Often times when I encounter individuals with firearms in vehicles they tell me about the presence of the firearm," the affidavit states.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The firearm, a Glock Model 20 9mm or 10mm pistol, was removed. The serial number was run through a search that indicated the gun was possibly stolen. A search was run on both men and found that Whitt had a warrant with full extradition, according to the affidavit.

Whitt was asked questions by law enforcement on the gun and he told them he "had nothing to say about it," according to the affidavit.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Whitt faces first-degree assault charges in Spokane for a shooting that took place outside the Sam & Doms Bar and Grill on Oct. 20. The victim, Laron Mason, was talking to an unknown individual, three shots were fired and witnesses saw Mason on the ground and the other man running away.

The maximum penalty for first-degree assault is life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine, according to Washington state law. For his Idaho case, Whitt faces a minimum of 1 year to a maximum of 14 years in prison for grand theft and a maximum of five years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm as well as a $5,000 fine for each charge, according to court documents.

He also has a sentencing enhancement as a persistent violator in Idaho because of his criminal history, which could result in a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to court documents.

Whitt was convicted of second-degree manslaughter as well as unlawful possession of a firearm in 2018 and second-degree assault in 2011, all in Spokane County, according to court documents.

For his Spokane County charge of first-degree assault, Whitt waived his right for extradition on Tuesday, meaning he will return to custody in Spokane County for those charges.

He made his initial appearance on the Nez Perce County charges before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Bond was set at $100,000 and the law firm of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender. His next court date in that case will be Nov. 6.

He remains in custody in Nez Perce County as of Friday morning.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.