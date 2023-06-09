Spokane man pleads guilty to indecent liberties in case related to youth gymnastics

Jun. 8—A 68-year-old man who has been involved in local youth gymnastics pleaded guilty Monday to indecent liberties .

Mark S. Hoffmeister was charged with rape, child rape and child molestation after an anonymous tip in 2019.

A Spokane County Sheriff's Office investigation turned up multiple witnesses who knew about allegations of sexual assault in the 1990s, according to court documents.

One victim was friends with Hoffmeister's children through their classes at Northwest Gymnastics Academy.

Hoffmeister pleaded to one count of indecent liberties Monday for an assault in 1995. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Hoffmeister will also have to register as a sex offender.

Following his court hearing Monday, Hoffmeister was booked into the Spokane County Jail until his sentencing on July 28.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to not pursue further jail time; however, he will face 12 months of supervision.

In court documents, Hoffmeister maintained his innocence, stating he made the plea to avoid conviction for a greater offense.