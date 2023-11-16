Spokane man sentenced to 20 years for selling ‘atrocious’ amount of meth and fentanyl

United States District Judge Thomas Rice sentenced a Spokane man to 20 years in federal prison on Thursday for selling 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.

Thirty-six-year-old Jody Lee Wallette will now serve 20 years in federal prison and then five years of supervised release after that time is up.

Wallette is a multiple-time convicted felon, and in fact, qualifies as a federal “Career Offender.”

“Your distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine kills people,” said Judge Rice during the sentencing. “The amount of drugs you had was atrocious.”

The ATF and DEA had originally received information that Wallette was selling fentanyl-laced pills and methamphetamine while in possession of a gallon-size bag of fentanyl pills, according to court documents.

A confidential informant then recorded audio and video of Wallette selling the drugs in January and February of 2023.

During a “controlled buy” in January, Wallette was also caught on video holding a separate large bag of methamphetamine.

In March, Wallette was federally indicted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Wallette was then found during a traffic stop and subsequently arrested.

While searching the vehicle, agents found hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded firearm, body armor, ammunition, and more than $4,500 in cash.

Officials also uncovered information relating to the investigation regarding the shooting of an ATF agent in Spokane and the identity of a suspected confidential informant in that case.

Agents also searched Wallette’s storage unit where they seized more methamphetamine and ammunition.

“Drug crime and gun violence too often go together, so I am gratified by our partnership with ATF and other law enforcement agencies as we confront this threat together,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “This case is another example of our unified resolve to keep our community safe from drug poison and gun violence.”