Spokane man sentenced to 27 years in federal prison in sex-trafficking of 6-year-old

Dec. 8—A 35-year-old Spokane man is the second of two defendants to receive a prison sentence lasting decades in the sex-trafficking of a 6-year-old girl.

Trever Daniel Harder was sentenced Thursday to 27 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervised release by authorities after pleading guilty to two counts of child sex trafficking in June. Harder met Kylie Ruby Flores, 32, on the internet dating application "Plenty of Fish" in February 2021 and negotiated Harder's access to the girl in exchange for a place to stay for the girl and Flores, according to court records. Flores pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit child sex trafficking charge and is serving a 23-year sentence at a federal prison in West Virginia, according to court records.

Harder offered Flores and the girl a room at a motel in Airway Heights, where he was the night manager, according to a plea agreement Harder signed. During the investigation, law enforcement recovered video evidence of Harder raping the child, according to court records. They also uncovered a Venmo payment that was believed to be in exchange for sex acts, money that was to be used for a pair of sneakers, according to court records.

Both the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Washington and Harder agreed to the 27-year sentence.

"Today the Court addressed the egregious sexual abuse of a child. Its sentence is significant, but it pales in comparison to what the child has endured," Vanessa Waldref, U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington, said in a statement announcing the sentencing. "No sentence can return the child's innocence, but our community is safer and stronger with these two defendants in federal prison. Most important, the child is now in a safe place."

Harder's friends, family and coworkers said in letters to U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice they were surprised by his actions, and that he'd been working to save money to pay child support for a son after a divorce.

Harder will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. Rice also ordered restitution totaling a little less than $30,000.

Harder was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Wednesday evening.