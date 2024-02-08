Spokane man sentenced for domestic violence

Feb. 8—A Spokane man was sentenced to serve 10 to 15 years in prison after a domestic violence incident that fractured the victim's finger.

At the Nez Perce County Courthouse on Wednesday, 2nd District Judge Mark Monson sentenced Montrez L. Mayberry, 29, for felony domestic battery, during which time he would not be eligible for parole, and an indeterminate period of 0-5 years for stalking in the first-degree, a felony, for violating a no-contact order.

Mayberry was found guilty by a jury Nov. 21 on the two felony charges, but was acquitted on another charge of felony domestic battery, according to court minutes. The jury deliberated for a day after hearing evidence of the no-contact order violation and the physical battery, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office.

"No one should have to live in fear," Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in the news release. "Today's sentence should be a reminder to every victim there is a way out and you are strong enough to leave your abuser."

He also said that those who need help leaving a domestic violence relationship can call the police department or the YWCA at (208) 743-1535.

The victim read an impact statement for 15 minutes before the court. Mayberry also addressed the court and his public defender Joanna McFarland asked for probation, Deputy Prosecutor Jazz Patzer argued for Monson to impose a sentence, according to court minutes.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lewiston police responded to a home in Lewiston at 6:13 p.m. June 13 and arrested Mayberry for a no-contact order violation and he was taken to Nez Perce County Jail.

The victim told the officer that the two had gotten into an argument over a McDonald's meal earlier in the day because she had ordered his food incorrectly. He threw the food through the bedroom. He also punched her and she blocked the punch, which resulted in her finger being fractured, according to the affidavit.

The victim then drove Mayberry in a vehicle and he continued to punch her and caused the car to swerve. Mayberry also gave the victim an eye injury that caused her to temporarily lose vision and stop driving, according to the affidavit.

The officer took photos of the victim's injuries and of the food on the wall. "There were too many bruises to count" the affidavit stated and later the officer wrote that the victim "literally had bruises up and down her legs," according to the affidavit.

Monson gave Mayberry credit for 240 days served, and ordered that he pay court costs of $521 and a $5,000 fine to the victim. A no-contact order will be in place while Mayberry serves his sentence, according to court minutes.

