Spokane physician accused of unprofessional conduct with female patient has license suspended

Sep. 22—A Spokane doctor who has left his medical practice was suspended by a state disciplinary board after failing to appear to answer charges of unprofessional conduct.

Thomas Osten had his physician and surgeon license with Washington state indefinitely suspended on Aug. 30, according to a news release from the Washington Medical Commission. Osten had faced allegations from at least four women that he'd inappropriately touched them without permission during exams and made comments and jokes about their appearances.

Osten had previously been placed on probation by the commission, an order he appealed in Spokane County Superior Court. While he was under investigation, Osten again was accused of inappropriate conduct with a different patient, including lifting her shirt without her permission and making inappropriate comments about the woman's physical appearance. That complaint was the basis for another statement of charges filed against him by the commission in January.

A Spokane County judge threw out Osten's appeal on the first set of charges March 1. On March 15, the commission contacted Osten to set up a hearing on the newest allegations. Osten demanded an in-person hearing in Spokane County, but the body was holding virtual disciplinary hearings in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. He had not appeared before the commission or responded to an order to answer questions as of July 15, prompting the commission to indefinitely suspend his license.

Osten left the Franklin Park Urgent Care clinic in June 2021, according to an office representative.