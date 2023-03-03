Spokane police arrest 1 person, searching for others in alleged armed robbery

Mar. 2—A man reportedly met a female at an area casino, accompanied her to a north Spokane apartment and was robbed at gunpoint by several people inside the apartment.

Officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of North Colton Street, according to a press release from the Spokane Police Department. The release did not specify the casino.

Police contacted several people leaving the residence. One person, 22-year-old Joji Joji, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Spokane police's SWAT team searched the home and did not find other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.