Spokane Police make arrest in connection to death of a toddler in North Spokane

Feb. 2—A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a 3-year-old that happened in North Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police and fire responded to the 5900 block of North Ash Street on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. to a report of a toddler not breathing. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said.

Spokane's Major Crimes Unit was able to find probable cause of second-degree murder to arrest John L. Jones. He was found in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be extradited back to Spokane in the coming days or weeks, the news release said.

The identity of the toddler has not been released.