Spokane police arrest man after hit-and-run that pinned victim trying to jump car

Mar. 27—Spokane police arrested a man Saturday accused of a hit-and-run that left a victim with severe injuries Thursday.

Michael R. Cotter, 72, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. Cotter was identified due to a citizen's tip, Spokane police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue at about 4 p.m. Thursday to a report that a person trying to jump -start a vehicle was pinned between two vehicles. The victim required immediate hospitalization.

Cotter is said to have fled the scene in an older white truck.

He is being held on $15,000 bond.