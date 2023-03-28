Spokane police arrest man after hit-and-run that pinned victim trying to jump car
Mar. 27—Spokane police arrested a man Saturday accused of a hit-and-run that left a victim with severe injuries Thursday.
Michael R. Cotter, 72, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. Cotter was identified due to a citizen's tip, Spokane police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of East Illinois Avenue at about 4 p.m. Thursday to a report that a person trying to jump -start a vehicle was pinned between two vehicles. The victim required immediate hospitalization.
Cotter is said to have fled the scene in an older white truck.
He is being held on $15,000 bond.