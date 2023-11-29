Spokane police ask for help locating missing teen

Nov. 28—Spokane police are asking for the public's help to locate a vulnerable 15-year-old who went missing Tuesday morning.

Bradley, the missing juvenile, left a care facility on the 2900 block of West Elliott Drive in northwest Spokane just after 10 a.m.

Bradley is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. He has dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Away from the care facility, his safety is in jeopardy, police said. He has mental health conditions.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Bradley's current location to call 911 and watch him until police arrive if possible. Those who know where he was earlier in the day should call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2023-234929.

