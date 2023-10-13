Spokane police ask for public's tips on Saturday night shooting

Oct. 12—Spokane Valley police are asking for information about a shooting involving two vehicles Saturday night.

Several callers reported gunshots at about 8:50 p.m. in the area of Sprague Avenue and Bowdish Road, according to a police news release. Deputies found several spent shell casings on Sprague, west of Bowdish.

Witnesses told deputies a white sedan, possibly a BMW, and a dark-colored or black truck, possibly a Ford F-150, were involved in the incident, deputies said. Witnesses indicated a person inside the truck fired multiple shots at the sedan. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are looking for the sedan with damage from gunshots, the release said. Anyone who notices a vehicle like this is urged to get the vehicle's license plate number, or if they know its location, to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case No. 10151855.

Additional potential victims, like businesses, homes and vehicles, are asked to contact Crime Check and reference the case number.

Businesses with camera footage that covers Sprague, between Bowdish and University roads, are asked to check their camera systems between 8:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. If they have a recording during the listed time and location, they are asked to make a copy and call Crime Check with the case number.

People who may have information on the incident and who have yet to be contacted by law enforcement can call Major Crimes Detective Christina Ennis at (509) 477-3477.