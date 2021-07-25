Spokane police say elderly man with dementia found safe in Metaline Falls

Jul. 24—Spokane police say a 79-year-old man whose family said he went missing Saturday morning has been found safe in Metaline Falls.

Gary McMorris' family called the Spokane Police Department around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the police department. McMorris had last been seen 6 a.m. Saturday heading east on Hayford Road in a 2005 Chevy Impala with a Washington State license plate AFS1169.

The family told police McMorris suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's disease, according to the release. They believed he may have driven toward Newport, but they did not know for sure, the release said.

Police issued a silver alert for McMorris.