Spokane police say first-graders made school threats

Nov. 16—Spokane police searched school buses and Logan Elementary School Thursday after two first-graders made school threats, according to police.

Police determined the buses and school were safe after the searches, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

Humphreys said police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to 911 calls of threats to school children and/or a school. Humphreys said Logan Elementary and buses en route in that area were checked by police.

Humphreys said police determined two first-graders were responsible for the threats.

The searched buses were transporting students to Garfield, Holmes, Madison and Stevens elementary schools, as well as Yasuhara Middle School, according to Ryan Lancaster, Spokane Public Schools spokesman. Another bus was also stopped but did not have students in it.

"This morning, out of an abundance of caution, your child's school bus was pulled over by Spokane Police investigating a potential threat called in from a bus," SPS said in a message to families with students registered to ride the affected buses. "Spokane Police cleared your child's bus, and it continued its normal route to school."

Children under the age of 8 cannot be charged with a crime, according to state law. Humphreys said any punishment will come from SPS.