Spokane police identify nine officers who shot at man killed on South Hill

Feb. 8—Spokane police on Thursday released the names of nine officers who fired their weapons last week at a 43-year-old man who then died on the South Hill.

Officers Michael Brunner, 31; William Braten, 28; Steven Donges, 34; Will Dowsing, 33; Trystan Herzog, 26; Ryan McLucas, 49; Dylan Pavlischak, 24; Andrew Wilson, 23; and Cpl. Chris Johnson, 43, fired at Craig Anglisano after he raised a handgun at officers multiple times Jan. 31 in the area of Cliff Drive and Stevens Street, according to police.

This marks the fourth time Johnson has fired his weapon as a Spokane police officer. Two of the shootings were ruled justified by the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office, and two are under investigation.

Johnson shot once at Reily Arambul, missing him, after Arambul brandished a firearm at witnesses and Johnson in May.

In the other justified shooting, Johnson and another officer fired at a robbery suspect, Jonathan Buttrom, in 2020. Buttrom was hospitalized from the shooting.

Johnson and a detective also fired at 41-year-old Robert Bradley in 2022. The prosecutor's office is reviewing that fatal shooting.

Meanwhile, Brunner T-boned a couple while Brunner was driving his patrol car over twice the speed limit in 2020. The injured couple, James and Lois Collins, will get $135,000 after the Spokane City Council on Monday approved a settlement .

Brunner may lose his peace officer certification because of the crash.

Regarding last week's South Hill shooting, a person called 911 at about 6:05 p.m. to report that a man, who the caller did not know, gave him a note indicating the man intended to end his life, according to a news release from the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team, which is investigating the shooting. The note contained the man's name, personal information and additional information that seemed to indicate an intention to end his life.

Multiple officers responded to the area and found the man, later identified as Anglisano, holding a handgun in a wooded area just off the roadway. Officers spoke with the man, who appeared emotional, investigators said.

Officers asked for assistance, including behavioral health units and crisis negotiators, and medical personnel were asked to stage nearby.

At about 6:19 p.m., Anglisano raised a firearm toward officers, who fired their weapons. "Two additional similar instances occurred" in the minutes that followed, according to the release.

At about 6:33 p.m., officers said Anglisano had been detained. Officers provided medical care, and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with loaded magazines near the location Anglisano was detained. Investigators determined the man purchased the gun in December.

Two hours prior to the shooting, at about 4:20 p.m., Cheney Police Department officers responded to the report of a possible suicidal man, which was Anglisano, investigators said. The reporting person said she received text messages from Anglisano, which made her think he was going to kill himself. Calls to the man's phone went unanswered.

Officers searched for the man's vehicle and checked his residence, but did not find him.

Officers were advised at about 5:35 p.m. that Anglisano called the reporting person from a phone number believed to be in downtown Spokane. As Cheney police officers responded to the location, they advised Spokane police.

Police called the employees where the call from Anglisano was believed to have originated, but he was not found.