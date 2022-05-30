Spokane police investigating death on South Hill on Saturday afternoon

May 29—Spokane police's Major Crimes Unit is investigating a person's death after officers responded to a "disturbance" Saturday afternoon near Lincoln Park on the South Hill.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Southeast Boulevard and discovered a person with significant injuries, which appeared to have been caused by a sharp object, according to a post on the police department's Facebook page.

The person later succumbed to the wounds, according to the post.

A large police presence could be seen Saturday at an apartment complex near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and Rockwood Boulevard. Yellow tape cordoned off a section of the complex's parking lot.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later time will determine the manner of death and identify the person who died, the Facebook post said.

Police contacted everyone involved and there is no threat to the public, according to the post.