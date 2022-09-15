Spokane police investigating fatal stabbing downtown on Tuesday night

Sep. 15—A woman was stabbed to death in an apartment downtown on Tuesday night, Spokane police said in a news release.

Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound after responding to a call just before midnight at the Beatriz and Ed Schweitzer Haven Apartments, 9 E. First Ave. The apartments provide permanent housing for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Officers provided aid, but the woman died at the scene, police said.

Police officers who are investigating the stabbing do not think the incident was a random attack, but details surrounding what led to the stabbing still are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference incident No. 2022-20162732.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the woman at a later time.