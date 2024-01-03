Spokane Police investigating possible armed robbery at 7-Eleven on South Grand Boulevard

Jan. 2—Spokane police are investigating a possible armed robbery at the 7-Eleven gas station at 1318 S. Grand Blvd.

According to Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger, law enforcement received a call at 2:30 p.m. Monday about a male wearing a ski mask who robbed the convenience store and may have been armed.

A 7-Eleven employee followed the suspect as he ran, Preuninger said, and responding officers eventually detained him. He was cooperative and was released.

Police identified a 16-year-old second suspect in the alleged robbery who has a warrant for a separate crime.

Eleven units responded to the call and began searching for the second suspect, Preuninger said. He has not been found.

Preuninger was unable to say whether either suspect had a weapon.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story.