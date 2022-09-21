Spokane police looking for missing man who walked away from Sacred Heart

Sep. 21—Spokane police are looking for a 40-year-old man who walked away from Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center on Tuesday.

Police said Eugene "Layton" Klatush is considered endangered because of his disabilities and his lack of medication.

He is Native American, 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a black hat.

Contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 if you have information on his whereabouts.