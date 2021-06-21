Spokane police looking for suspect who fired 10 rounds at car in 7-Eleven parking lot

Jun. 20—The Spokane Police Department is searching for a shooter who fired 10 rounds Sunday morning at a car in a downtown 7-Eleven parking lot.

Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said she did not know if the victim in the car was hit by any of the 10 bullets fired or if the victim was a man or a woman. The individual is alive, Humphreys said.

The shooting happened at around 10:18 a.m.

The 7-Eleven at the corner of Division Street and 2nd Avenue was cordoned off with red and yellow crime tape Sunday morning and occupied by a handful of police cruisers.

Humphreys said the fire department responded to the scene because one of the bullets hit a gas pump. That bullet did not cause a fire or explosion.

Traffic was moving freely in all directions near the intersection.

Officers on-scene did not immediately provide details on what transpired.

Reporter Kip Hill contributed to this story.