Spokane Police looking for suspected gunman after reported shooting in West Central on Sunday

Apr. 23—Spokane Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at another in a home in the West Central neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

A heavy police presence arrived at a home in the 2100 block of West Sharp Avenue after a 911 caller reported he'd been shot at by another man at 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. The caller said he hadn't been hit but was trapped on the second floor of a home.

Police, including hostage negotiators and SWAT members, responded to the home and were able to talk to the man on the second floor. Officers also entered the home and were able to get "an immobile — disabled child" out of the building safely, police said.

A search warrant was granted for the home, but officers didn't find the suspected gunman. Police did find evidence supporting the account of the shooting, according to the news release.

Police are still looking for the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.