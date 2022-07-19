Spokane Police officer killed in Priest Lake golf cart crash identified

Jul. 19—The Spokane Police officer who was died in a Priest Lake golf cart crash has been identified as Cpl. Jeff McCullough.

McCollough, 52, has been with the police department for 22 years, according to a statement.

"The loss is understandably shocking and heart-wrenching for the friends and family of Jeff, as well as SPD as a whole," a statement from the department reads. "Jeff was a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant."

The department declined to release any further information about McCullough, citing the family's request for privacy.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on West Lakeshore Road in the Priest Lake area, according to the Idaho State Police. The driver, a 57-year-old woman, lost control of the golf cart while driving south and it rolled.

All the occupants were from the Spokane area. The 57-year-old woman was driving with four passengers, a 52-year-old female, a 56-year-old male, and a 45-year-old male. All four passengers, one of which was also a Spokane Police officer, were taken to the hospital. The Idaho State Police has not yet disclosed the names of the people involved in the crash.

McCollough was hired by the department in 1999. The Spokane Police Department declined to provide any information about McCollough's career, such as awards and commendations, special units he may have been involved with, or leadership roles during his 22-year career.

One publicized event in his career happened in 2017, when a police detective noticed discrepancies in a criminal case report written by McCollough in his role with the Patrol Anti-Crime Team. The detective noticed key differences between McCollough's notes and his final report, according to a whistleblower complaint . Those issues led to the dismissal of the criminal case and to McCollough being added to the "Brady list," a group of officers whose truthfulness is open to scrutiny during court proceedings.

The Idaho State Police did not respond to requests for comment on the investigation, nor did the agency indicate if impairment was a factor in the crash.