Spokane police release photos of suspects who may be linked to LGBTQ+ vandalism

Oct. 18—Spokane police on Wednesday released pictures of the people who may be responsible for a recent string of vandalism of LGBTQ+ symbols and establishments in the South Perry District.

Detectives are hoping community members can help identify people or items possibly involved in the incidents, according to a Spokane police news release. Those who recognize the people in the photos are asked to email beckersley@spokanepolice.org.

Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department, said Saturday the incidents could be classified as hate crimes depending on the results of the investigation.

"While the investigation is ongoing, it is important to recognize the serious nature of these offenses as the harm involves much more than the mere damage to property," the release said.